Covid 19 coronavirus: Health officials to give latest update, as flights from Sydney resume

NZ epidemiologist Michael Baker says Fiji’s outbreak will put its healthcare system to the test. Video / FBC News

As the travel bubble with Sydney opens up again, health officials are set to give the latest update on our Covid-19 situation.

The Ministry of Health is due to release a statement at 1pm about any Covid cases in New Zealand.

It comes as the first flights from Sydney are due to touch down again this afternoon; after a temporary pause on the travel bubble was announced due to two Covid cases confirmed in the community in New South Wales last week.

The first of the flights is an Air New Zealand plane due to land in Christchurch at 1.20pm. A Qantas flight is expected in Auckland at 2pm.

Yesterday's official update showed no positive cases in the community and two new confirmed cases in managed isolation.

The two new cases both arrived in New Zealand on Friday, May 7, and both tested positive for the virus on day 0 of testing.

The first is a traveller from the Philippines who flew in via Singapore. The second is a person who came from Pakistan via the United Arab Emirates.

Both cases are also carrying out 14-day managed isolation and quarantine in Auckland.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases stands at three. As of yesterday, the total number of active cases in the country was 27.

Since January 1, there have been 58 historical cases identified out of a total of 470 cases in New Zealand.

The temporary pause on flights from New South Wales late last week was lifted just before midnight last night - after authorities on both sides of the Tasman ruled there was no significant health risk for New Zealand.

"The current assessment from New Zealand public health officials is that the risk to New Zealand from New South Wales remains low.

"Public health officials have assessed that the situation in Sydney - following two community cases reported earlier in the week - is contained and there is no evidence to suggest widespread, undetected community transmission."