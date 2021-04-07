Covid 19 coronavirus: Health boss Ashley Bloomfield and Minister Peeni Henare unveil vaccine numbers

Focus Live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Peeni Henare give Covid-19 vaccine update

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is providing a vaccine update alongside Associate Minister Peeni Henare.

The pair will reveal how many vaccines have been administered within the past week, as well as provide a more general Covid-19 update.

Today's briefing will focus on the vaccination roll out for Māori. Henare will provide feedback on the vaccine information hui that is happening around the motu.

Henare said he received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine this morning.

"I can report that I am well - I look forward to spreading the message around the vaccine," he said.

He will promote the vaccine in the South Island to Māori communities this week.

He said the principles of the vaccine programme was around equity within the priority groups.

He said the MoH has been in conversations with Māori health providers about the rollout.

Iwi leaders and communications networks have been utilised, and social media will be used too.

He is working with Māori health providers to train more Māori to administer the vaccine.

Last week, the Government reported just under 66,300 vaccines had been administered to date.

About 52,183 New Zealanders had received a single dose, and 16,483 had received both, it said.

For the next couple of months, officials expect 7000-8000 people to be vaccinated each day.

The Government aimed to ramp up to 50,000-60,000 vaccinations a day, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said last week.

As the number of New Zealanders getting the jab continues to grow, so too does the number of ministers getting the vaccine.

Hipkins got the jab last week; Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall got hers the following day.

This morning, Health Minister Andrew Little received his vaccine at Wellington Regional Hospital.

"The theme for World Health Day 2021 is 'building a fairer, healthier world for everyone'," he told NZ Doctor, "a theme that certainly resonates in the wake of how Covid-19 has affected so many whānau around Aotearoa."

Vaccination, he said, was the safest and most effective way to protect people against Covid-19.

"The vaccination programme will help put the nation back on track so we can once again put our full focus on improving the equity and outcomes of our health system."

Henare got the vaccine this morning.

The Government had said it wanted to get all its health-focused ministers vaccinated in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won't be getting her vaccine until the general rollout mid-year.

"I do want to demonstrate that it's not only safe to take at the time but long term it's safe, and so I will do it early on ... before we start the mass rollout," she told the AM Show last week.

This comes as the Government comes under pressure over its lack of data on the vaccine rollout.

More than six weeks later there are still no vaccination progress numbers on the Ministry of Health's website, the Herald reported this morning.

The National Party has been critical of the fact the Minister of Health only reveals how many people have been given the vaccine once a week.

In other countries, there is up-to-the-second information on how many people have got the jab.

National's Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop said it was not good enough New Zealand was settling for "sporadic updates, randomly announced by Chris Hipkins or Ashley Bloomfield".

"New Zealanders should be getting near-daily announcements, published by the Ministry of Health, so everyone can see how our vaccine rollout is going. This isn't rocket science – it already happens with testing and tracing."