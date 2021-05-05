Covid 19 coronavirus: Hawke's Bay woman claims 'no jab, no job'

Melanie Petrowski is refusing to take a Covid vaccine. But her employer requires it for its services to the DHB. Photo / Warren Buckland

5 May, 2021 04:57 AM 2 minutes to read

Melanie Petrowski is refusing to take a Covid vaccine. But her employer requires it for its services to the DHB. Photo / Warren Buckland

"No jab, no job".

A Hawke's Bay woman claims she may be unable to work because her personal beliefs clash with the vaccination policy of the security company she works for.

Melanie Petrowski is a security guard for Rescom Security Systems, which is contracted to provide services to the DHB.

"I did the care associate work, watching the high-risk patients, they need someone to watch them 24/7," she said.

Petrowski loves her job, however, Rescom Security Systems requires all staff to be vaccinated.

Initially, she was told by a staff member via text that she had to have the vaccine because "It's a requirement from our client".

However, Hawke's Bay Today inquiries clarified that the DHB does not enforce mandatory vaccinations.

A DHB spokeswoman said as per the Government advice and directive to all New Zealanders (including DHBs) the Covid vaccine was not mandatory, but it was recommended to help save lives.

"Hawke's Bay DHB is currently vaccinating its workforce and has offered the vaccine to its security contractors," the spokeswoman said.

"The DHB understands compulsory uptake of the Covid vaccine is this particular security company's policy for all its staff."

Rescom Security Systems branch manager Mort Nikolaison confirmed it was ''our company requirement that our staff working in the DHB environment be vaccinated".

He said Petrowski still worked for the company.

"She's still employed with us. Our staff can't choose where they work with us, I put them where I can put them. She's a casual worker," Nikolaison said.

Petrowski said she had been offered "other positions", but was unhappy with the hours and pay offered.

Previously she had been working two to three eight-hour shifts per week.

Melanie Petrowski considers her future options. Photo / Warren Buckland

"There's other jobs that don't require the vaccine at the moment but I don't want those. I like my hospital job.

"No jab, no job.''

Petrowski, a Christian and former One Party candidate for Tukituki in the 2020 general elections, has several reasons for saying "no".

"It's my body, my choice. I have done my research, I have allergic reactions. It [getting the vaccine] could mean potential death.

"I had Covid in November, I recovered. I am already immune."