Covid-19 coronavirus: Has the Air NZ case been confirmed?

The Ministry of Health is still investigating whether and how an Air NZ staffer caught Covid-19. They tested positive in Shanghai after testing negative in NZ four days earlier. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Ministry of Health will provide more details about a suspected positive case on an Air New Zealand flight this afternoon.

The ministry was expected to give its Covid-19 update in a statement at around 1pm. As at 1:15pm, no statement had been released.

It is still investigating the circumstances of an Air New Zealand cabin crew member who tested positive in Shanghai on Sunday, after testing negative a few days earlier while in New Zealand.

The staffer and their colleagues arrived back in New Zealand this morning and have gone into isolation.

The cabin crew member has been re-tested to confirm the result but the ministry is treating it as a positive case out of caution.

The source is not yet known, but genomic testing will take place in an attempt to find a link to existing cases.

Contact tracing is also ongoing in Auckland to work out where the staff member went in the two weeks before the Shanghai flight. Three close contacts have been identified so far and another two are under investigation.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service said that the person went to a petrol station, two Auckland supermarkets, a paint shop, a Pharmacy, and a pet shop.

The person visited a BP Connect in Māngere, Resene Mt Roskill and the Countdown and New World in Papatoetoe on Friday, November 20.

They also visited the pharmacy at Countdown Greenlane and Animates Manukau on Saturday, November 21.

This morning the Auckland Regional Public Health Service issued a correction to the timing of one of two supermarket visits made on Friday, saying the person was in the store two hours later than initially advised.

Yesterday there were two new Covid-19 cases, both of them in managed isolation.

There were 53 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The full list of businesses

Shoppers the visited these locations during these times are considered "low risk" and should watch for symptoms, and if they develop, get a test and isolate.

Friday, November 20

• BP Connect petrol station, 154 Coronation Rd, Māngere, between 9.28am and 9.35am.

• Resene Mt Roskill between 11.45am and 12.15pm.

• Countdown Papatoetoe between 5.09pm and 5.22pm.

• New World, Papatoetoe between 7.29pm and 7.43pm.

Saturday, November 21

• Pharmacy at Countdown Greenlane between 12.34pm and 12.42pm.

• Animates Manukau between 1.20pm and 2.11pm.