Covid 19 coronavirus: Govt set to reveal latest on Covid-19 spread among fisherman

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

There are seven cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand today.

There are no community cases today, making it nine days since a community case was reported in our country.

The new cases are:

• one case arrived from the United States on 26 October

• one case arrived from the Ukraine on 26 October

• two cases arrived from Qatar on 27 October

• one case arrived from Dubai on 28 October

• two cases arrived from Qatar on 29 October

All cases were detected during routine isolation and testing processes and are now at the Auckland quarantine facility.

Our total number of active cases is 75 and our total number of confirmed cases is now 1601.

Japan case

The Ministry of health has continued to work with Japanese counterparts regarding a New Zealand child who returned a weak positive Covid-19 test after their arrival in Japan on October 23.



Further testing of the child, their household and contacts have all revealed negative test results. This public health investigation has also investigated the tests and possible historical exposures.

"It has been determined that it was not the result of a recent Covid-19 infection," the Ministry said.

"There is no ongoing risk for New Zealand and the case is now closed."

Fishermen

Day 15 testing is being carried out this weekend of members of the group of Russian and Ukrainian mariners who are not already confirmed cases.

More than 400 seaman arrived in New Zealand mid-October on a charter flight to work on fishing vessels.

Within the first three days of their arrival a major outbreak of Covid-19 saw their managed isolation facility go into lockdown with 30 mariners now testing positive for the infection.

The Ministry said today that all those who met low-risk indicators, which included those who'd recovered or had returned consistently negative test results throughout their stay, would be eligible to leave managed isolation from Tuesday.

Health officials yesterday announced one new virus case among the mariners.

The person was a close contact of a previously reported case from the group, who had tested positive during day 6 testing and as such was already being closely monitored.

The ministry said yesterday the new case "gives us confidence that the standard practice for managing cases and contacts within managed isolation, supplemented by extending the isolation period and additional testing, was the right approach to take in the circumstances".

Community outbreak

Yesterday, the source of our most recent community outbreak was also confirmed.

A marine engineer tested positive for Covid-19 on October 16 after coming down with symptoms. Three others became infected.

The ministry said genome sequencing confirmed he was infected while working on the Sofrana Surville ship which later travelled back to Australia. Testing on the ship's crew in Queensland had returned the genome subtype linked to the Auckland case, the ministry said.