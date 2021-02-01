Covid 19 coronavirus: Four new cases in managed isolation

The latest Covid-19 information is due out shortly. Photo / Michael Craig

There are four new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation.

There are no new community cases to report today.

Two people travelling from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates tested positive in MIQ.

A traveller from India, who also stopped in the UAE, has also tested positive.

The fourth case, a person travelling from the USA, is deemed historical.

The Ministry of Health confirmed all close contacts of the border-related case have returned negative results.

Of the 349 people who departed the Pullman Hotel isolation facility, 347 have returned negative test results.

The Ministry is awaiting results of two people.

Covid in MIQ

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 5 returnees have been infected by a source within New Zealand managed isolation facilities since the pandemic began.

This does not include 13 international mariners, who are thought to have contracted Covid-19 overseas.

The total number of returnees is now more than 105,000.

The infections involve 7 events across 5 facilities.

Yesterday's cases

It comes after no new cases were reported either in managed isolation or in the community on Monday.

The Ministry of Health also revealed that a previously reported case had since recovered from the virus and that a confirmed case reported on Sunday had been reclassified to "under investigation" as a possible historical case.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country, as of yesterday, remains at 69 people. The number of confirmed cases stood at 1,947 yesterday.

Today's information is expected to include the test results for five people who were in managed isolation at the same time as three people who stayed at the Pullman Auckland hotel but later tested positive for coronavirus.

No new community cases since last week

There have been no new confirmed cases within the community since the two people - a man and a toddler understood to be his daughter - staying in managed isolation at the Pullman Auckland hotel were confirmed to be infected late last week.

The pair, of Orewa, had finished their 14-day isolation on January 15. They are now at the dedicated quarantine facility in South Auckland.

Those cases followed that of another confirmed case in the community, on January 24, of a 56-year-old woman from Northland who had also completed managed isolation at the Pullman facility.