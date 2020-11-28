Covid-19 coronavirus: Four Covid cases today, including another Pakistani cricketer

The Pakistan cricket squad have been staying at the Chateau on the Park hotel in Christchurch. Photo / RNZ

There are four new cases of Covid-19 today - including another Pakistani cricketer.

Today's results reveal a seventh case among the touring national cricket team.

"One additional member of the Pakistan Cricket squad has today tested positive during routine testing," the Ministry of Health said.

"The remainder of the results from the squad's day 3 swab testing - apart from the six who have already returned a positive result - are negative."

The Pakistan team would next undergo testing on day six. They were still forbidden from training due to several players flouting isolation rules.

"The exemption to train while in managed isolation is on hold pending consideration by the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health that they are satisfied that training is unlikely to transmit COVID-19," the ministry said.

This ongoing consideration was expected to take until at least early next week.

"As per usual protocols, the latest case has been interviewed and close contacts, including flight contacts, have been, or are in the process of being, contacted.

"Everyone who arrived on the same flight as the Pakistan cricket team is currently staying in an MIQ facility to carry out their 14 days in isolation.

As announced yesterday, any members of the squad identified as a close contact would not meet the requirements for the exemption as there is a risk that they could transmit Covid-19 to fellow team mates."

Three other cases

Two cases reported today arrived on November 23 from the United States and tested positive during routine testing around day three. Both patients have been moved to Auckland's quarantine facility.

The third case arrived from the United States on November 26 and was tested on arrival as they were symptomatic. The person has also been moved to Auckland's quarantine facility.

There are now 69 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

In relation to the Air New Zealand crew member who tested positive, of the 18 close contacts now identified, all but one has returned a negative result.

"The ministry and Auckland Regional Public Health Service are working together on arranging testing for the final close contact."

Today the Ministry of Health also reiterated the need for shoppers visiting stores to take advantage of Black Friday weekend deals to be vigilant.

"Anyone heading out to make the most of Black Friday sales through the weekend should remember to scan in using the NZ Covid Tracer app to keep a private record of their movements."

Customers should also wear a mask in places where they could not physically distance themselves from others, and to wash and sanitise their hands regularly.

"As always – if you are unwell, stay at home and seek advice on getting a test – you can still shop online while keeping your community safe."

Yesterday there were seven new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation, but this figure included six Pakistani cricketers that had already been announced.

The sole new case today arrived in New Zealand on November 23 and tested positive during routine day three testing in managed isolation.

It had already emerged that six members of the Pakistan cricket team, who are in managed isolation in Christchurch before their New Zealand tour, had tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in New Zealand.