Covid 19 coronavirus: Flights between Perth and New Zealand to resume tomorrow

Perth has avoided going to lock down but new restrictions have been announced. Photo / Supplied

Perth has avoided going to lock down but new restrictions have been announced. Photo / Supplied

Flights between Perth and New Zealand are able to take off again from tomorrow, the Ministry of Health has announced.

This follows last night's temporary pause in direct Perth-New Zealand bound flights while the Ministry awaited a further assessment from Western Australian officials.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said told reporters this afternoon he wanted to avoid going his state going into full lockdown - after a hotel quarantine guard and two of his housemates tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

McGowan stopped short of announcing a lockdown but instead introduced a slate of new restrictions for his state to help mitigate virus risk.

Nightclubs would close immediately until at least May 8 and the 45,000-odd spectators expected at Sunday's AFL Derby at Optus Stadium would need to stay home with the game going ahead without crowds.

A number of restrictions had remained in place since Perth and Peels regions emerged from lockdown roughly a week ago, including mask wearing, limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings and a ban on visitors at aged care facilities and hospitals.

McGowan said the state was able to avoid a lockdown this time based on the restrictions that had been in place over the past week.

"It has significantly reduced the risk of transmission in our community."

Some 20 people had been identified as close contacts of the infected trio - 16 had so far returned negative results, the Premier said.