Covid 19 coronavirus: Dr Ashley Bloomfield set to answer questions on Facebook Live event

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is set to front a Facebook Live event with associate health minister and MP for Tāmaki Makaurau Peeni Henare at 6.30pm.

No new community cases

Bloomfield fronted media at a Covid-19 update today, where he announced the nation had gone a fourth day with no new cases in the community.

There were six new cases in managed isolation while two people from managed isolation facilities had been moved to Auckland hospitals, both in stable condition.

Bloomfield said he was confident of a "sharp perimeter" around the current outbreak - but that now was not the time to reassess alert levels.

Kiwis will have to wait until tomorrow to hear if alert levels will drop this weekend.

"Cabinet is meeting tomorrow on that," he said.

"What we will be looking for over the next 24 to 48 hours is continuing [to ensure] our close contacts remain in isolation," Bloomfield said at the media briefing.

He also wanted to see the test results of the tail end of the gym contacts and another day of no new community cases ahead of the Cabinet discussions. "All of this will give us confidence there is no ongoing transmission.

"The priority is to make sure we have tied up all loose ends from the college and casual-plus contacts from the earlier Kmart exposure, MIT and the gym last week."