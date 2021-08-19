Covid 19 coronavirus Delta variant: Tests leap over 600 per cent in one day in Hawke's Bay

There were more than 360 Covid-19 tests from Wairoa to CHB yesterday. Photo / NZME

Covid-19 testing in Hawke's Bay on the first day of the new Level 4 lockdown leapt by more 600 per cent on recent daily figures according to figures released by the District Health Board today.

Over 360 people were tested for Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday, part of a total of 672 in the last seven days. The average for the first six days was just over 50 a day.

None of the 672 have returned positive results, and by midday on Thursday there was still no indication discovered in Auckland had made its way to Hawke's Bay, although Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones stressed the need for vigilance, urging people to get tested if feeling unwell.

Dr Jones said anyone who had visited Auckland or the Coromandel recently has to check the locations of interest log on the Ministry of Health's website, if having been to any of the sites they need to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for details on what to do next.

"Pharmacies and General Practitioners are open," he said. "Call your GP first, do not turn up. If you need to be seen in person an appointment will be safely arranged."

"Test, test, test Hawke's Bay," he said. "It's the most important thing anyone can do right now if you're feeling unwell to gauge whether we have any unknown cases of Covid-19 in our community.

"There is no cost to get tested and we have the testing capacity," he said.

People in Hawke's Bay can book the tests by contacting their doctor or ringing (06) 6504000 (for Napier), (06) 2812644 (Hastings), 0800 3585453 (for Central Hawke's Bay), or (06) 8388333 (Wairoa) in the Hawke's Bay DHB area, or (06) 3745691 for Dannevirke, which is in the Mid-Central DHB area.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include cold or flu-like illness, with one or more of a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

Dr Jones said testing was particularly important for essential service workers who were feeling unwell, given they are spending more time out of their bubble during the Level 4 lockdown period.

The Hawke's Bay DHB reactivated its Emergency Operations Centre following the Government's announcement of the national Level 4 lockdown, and planning and processes are well in place to manage any outbreak should there be one in Hawke's Bay, Dr Jones said.

"We have the processes and experience in place to respond to this lockdown and whatever comes next, but everyone needs to play their part," he said Dr Jones. "Stay home, save lives."

He stressed it is now "mandatory" for people aged 12 years and over to wear a mask outside their bubble (in public such as at the supermarket).

"There are only some exceptions for health-related reasons which can be found on the Covid-19 website," he said.

Hawke's Bay DHB sites (including hospitals) have a no-visitor policy, with only a few exceptions.