Covid 19 coronavirus Delta: Rotorua bar, Tauranga supermarket new locations of interest

General view of the Ruck 'n Maul Sports Bar and TAB in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health have released new locations of interest for Rotorua and Bay of Plenty this morning.

They are RnM Sports Bar & Grill at 1279 Amohia St on Tuesday November 16 5:30pm to 8:30pm.

Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Gate Pa New World on Sunday November 21 6:30pm to 8pm and Z 15th Ave Petrol Station Taurangaon Fifteenth Avenue, Tauranga, Saturday November 20 9:55am to 11:15am

Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

This were 12 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the Bay of Plenty yesterday, bringing the region's total to 53. This included the first case in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Tūhoe tribal leaders are gearing up to

, 26km southeast of Whakatāne.

There were no new cases in the Lakes District Health Board region which includes Rotorua, Taupō and Tūrangi.

Rotorua and Taupō testing centres

Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre

To allow an increase in testing capacity, testing is now available 8.30am to 3pm daily at The Copthorne Hotel.

Entry is from Ward Ave (off Fenton St) and exit is on to Maida Vale St.

Kahukura Clubrooms testing station in Rotorua has now closed.

Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre

79 Miro Street, Taupō

Open today from 8.30am until 3pm

Covid-19 symptoms

• A new or worsening cough.

• A fever of at least 38C.

• Shortness of breath.

• Sore throat.

• Sneezing and runny nose.

• Temporary loss of smell.

Tauranga and Mount Maunganui testing centres

Tauranga:

• Mount Maunganui Sports Centre (Corner of Maunganui & Hull Rds) - 10am-4pm Tuesday

• Tauranga Racecourse - 10am–4pm Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

• Tauranga Central (100 First Avenue drive-through accessed via carpark next to Noel Leeming on Second Ave) - 8am–4pm Tuesday to Friday

• Baypark (81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui) 11am-6pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday



Whakatāne District:

• Med Central Portacom, 52B King St, Whakatāne - 10am–4pm, Tuesday–Friday

Earlier locations of interest:

Wednesday 4.20pm

Unichem Greerton: Monday, November 15 between 3.45pm-5pm and on Friday November 19 between 1.45pm and 4pm.

Baker Bob's Bakery and Cafe Tauranga: Friday, November 19 between 10.05am and 11.27am.

New World Brookfield: on Friday, November 19 between 12pm-1.30pm.

Caltex Petrol Station Western Hills: on Tuesday, November 20 between 10.15am-10.30am.

Gengy's BBQ Buffet Restaurant Tauranga: on Tuesday, November 20 between 7.10pm-10.15pm.

Countdown Bayfair Mount Maunganui: on Wednesday, November 17 between 5.45pm and 7.20pm.

Pie Boy Pies Tauranga: on Friday, November 19 between 10.38am-11:53am.

Dominoes Pizza Greerton: on Saturday, November 20 between 12.05pm and 1.20pm.

BP Gas Station Gate Pa Tauranga: on Saturday, November 20 between 1.15pm and 2.30pm.

New times:

IKandi Mount Maunganui: Friday, November 19 between 12am and 2am; November 20 between 12am and 2am.

Caltex Bayfair: Friday, November 19 between 6.05pm and 7.30pm.

Wednesday 12pm

IKandi Mount Maunganui: Anyone who visited the establishment at 313 Maunganui Rd, at the following times needs to self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.

Wednesday November 17 from 8.45pm to 11.59pm, Thursday, November 18 from 12am to 1am, Thursday November 18 from 8.45pm to 11.59pm, Friday, November 19 from 12am to 1am, Friday, November 19 from 8:45pm to 11.59pm and Saturday, November 20 from 12am to 2am.

Anyone who was at Caltex Bayfair on Tuesday, November 16 between 7.45am and 9:10am, EasyPuff Vape Store Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, November 17 between 8.55am and 10.21am, Uppercrust Bakery Mt Maunganui on Wednesday, November 17 between 9.04am and 10.24am and Chadwick Road Dairy Tauranga on Friday, November 19 between 10.08am and 11.25am must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Further locations of interest

Tuesday 6pm update

Paengaroa Country Store Te Puke 5 Old Coach Rd, RD 9, Te Puke. Wednesday, November 17. 7.15 am-9am, Thursday, November 18. 7.15 am-9am. Friday November, 19. 7.15 am - 9am. Saturday, November 20. 7.15 am - 9am.

Anyone who visited these location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

4pm update:

Paengaroa Bakery & Lunch Bar Te Puke. 7 Old Coach Rd, RD 9, Te Puke. Wednesday November 17. 7.15 am - 9am, Thursday November 18. 7am-9am. Friday November 19. 7am-9am. Saturday November 20. 7am -9am.

Anyone who visited these location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Monday 2pm update

BP Connect, Tokoroa 32-34 Main Rd, State Highway 1, Tokoroa. Thursday 18 November. 10.52 am-1.24pm.

Anyone who visited this location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

12pm update

Kmart Rotorua: 1490 Amohau St, Rotorua, Rotorua 3010. Wednesday, November 17 between 1.15pm and 3.45pm.

Coupland's Bakeries, Rotorua: 110 Lake Rod, Koutu, Rotorua 3010. Wednesday, November 17 between 12.25pm and 1.50pm.

The Bakehouse Cafe, Tokoroa: 227 Leith Place, Tokoroa, Tokoroa 3420. Thursday, November 18 between 11.05am and 12.30pm.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

10am update

Pak'nSave Rotorua: 1042 Amohau St, Rotorua, Rotorua 3010. Monday, November 15 between 4.30pm and 7.15pm.

Anyone who visited this location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.