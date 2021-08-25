Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Wellington awaits news of more cases, as Porirua drive-through vaccination clinic opens

Pedestrians and joggers taking advantage of the lighter than usual traffic along Wellington's Willis Street, on day 8 of the Covid-19 Alert level 4 lockdown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The capital awaits news of any further community Covid-19 cases, as a drive-through vaccination clinic opens in Porirua today.

On day 9 of nationwide alert level 4 lockdown, Wellington's case numbers sit at 12, after one extra case – a household contact of a previous case – was added to the capital's tally yesterday.

The case was one of 62 new community cases – the remainder being in Auckland - announced by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Wednesday, bringing New Zealand's total outbreak to 210.

Along with the rest of the country, the capital remains in alert level 4 restrictions until at least midnight on Friday, though health authorities have warned the outbreak is likely still yet to peak.

A toddler wearing a mask zooming along along Wellington's Oriental Parade on a mini-bike, on day 8 of the Covid-19 Alert level 4 lockdown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Meanwhile a drive-through vaccination clinic for Pacific family bubbles opened in Porirua today, held at North City Plaza's New World underground car park.

Ministry of Health data shows Pacific peoples make up a large proportion of infections in the current Delta outbreak.

Pacific people so far made up nearly 60 per cent of the community cases in the August 2020 Covid-19,

The clinic is open from 10am – 2pm and no booking is required, though there is a limit of four people per vehicle.

Heads up for all our Pacific families! 🙋🏽‍♂



Drive through vaccination Clinic open to ALL Pacific ‘family bubbles’ aged 12 and above 👨🏽‍👨🏽‍👧🏽‍👦🏽



⏱When: Thursday, 26th August 10 am – 2 pm

🤷Where: Porirua, New World underground carpark, North City Plaza



No Booking required 👍 pic.twitter.com/H5XFMugYs5 — Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (@WREMOinfo) August 25, 2021

As at Monday, nearly a quarter of a million vaccines had been administered in the Wellington region, with 73,254 Wellingtonians now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

This equates to a little over 15 per cent of the populations of Capital & Coast, and Hutt Valley DHBs.

Wellington City Mission says the demand for food parcels has increased three or four-fold, with hundreds delivered since lockdown began eight days ago.

"Every day it's increasing ... of course the further in you go with this thing, the more anxious people become and the more desperate their circumstances," Eldridge said.

"For most of us lockdown is merely an inconvenience in our lives, but for those doing it tough, it really becomes desperate."

Police are asking for the public's help in curbing anti-vaccination and Covid-19 misinformation that has arrived in letterboxes, following reports Voices for Freedom pamphlets had been distributed in Wellington suburbs.

Police said it appears to be a breach of the Health Order limiting movement to "essential personal travel".

The pamphlet delivery during alert Level 4 "would likely be classed as non-essential personal movement", and police said it was their responsibility to enforce these restrictions.

‌

The country was plunged into alert level 4 lockdown last week, shortly after a community case of Covid-19 was detected in Auckland. It was later confirmed to be the more infectious Delta variant.

The capital's first cases emerged on Friday, with three Wellingtonians that had returned from Auckland and had visited locations of interest.

Community cases across the two cities have since ballooned to 210.

The country awaits the news of a possible alert level shift on Friday, while Auckland remains in lockdown until at least midnight on Tuesday August 31.