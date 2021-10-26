Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Traffic building at Auckland's southern checkpoint as protesters gather

Traffic is backed up on the southern motorway for almost 10km as people wait to get through Auckland's southern checkpoint. Photo / Mike Scott

Long queues are building at the southern Mercer border into Auckland as Police continue to block a group of protesters from entering the super city.

Dozens of cars involved in the hīkoi arrived at the checkpoint at midnight and are refusing to leave unless they are allowed through the border so they can travel up to Northland.

But the so-called "peaceful protest" is causing havoc for commuters heading into Auckland this morning.

A motorist told the Herald traffic was already crawling along almost 10km from the southern checkpoint near the Springhill Rd turnoff in Meremere. From there it was taking about an hour to get to the checkpoint.

Videos show members of the self-proclaimed Sovereign Hīkoi of Truth (SHOT) movement

standing at the border saying they are standing "in peace, love and unity" and for the people who fear to submit to medical procedures they claim are harming people.

Police have beefed up staffing at the checkpoint to stop the group crossing through. About 10 police officers are currently standing in a line at the southern side of the motorway in front of the group preventing them from moving on to the busy road - but the number of officers was into double figures overnight.

One of the group's leaders can be heard on a live video saying they will not disrespect the Police who are following a directive, but if they will not allow them to travel then they will stay right there until their whanau arrives.

Several small tents have been set up on a grass verge near the Orams Rd checkpoint on the southern side of the motorway after the group were forced to camp there overnight.

"We don't move unless it's forward," the group can be heard saying.

There are about 70 people gathered at the checkpoint and the unmasked protesters are refusing to move. There has been singing and chanting throughout the morning.

The group left Rotorua at 6pm with the aim of travelling through Auckland and is heading north to Te Tii o Waitangi for a pōwhiri at midday today.