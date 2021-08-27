Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Takapuna surfer catches police attention

Police Minister Poto Williams and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster are briefing MPs this morning on the police enforcement of the Covid-19 Delta outbreak.

A rule-breaking surfer has made a speedy exit from the waves of a popular East Auckland beach after being approached by a police launch in Auckland this morning.

The surfer was spotted by water police at O'Neills Reef, at the northern end of Takapuna Beach, about 8.45am, a witness who watched the scene unfold as he walked his dog told the Herald.

Police were about 40 metres from the surfer when the man realised he was busted, the witness said.

"He caught the next wave and then ran up the bank. It was pretty funny.

"He just kind of fled."

The witness, who described the surfer as male and aged in his 20s, didn't know if land-based officers eventually caught up with the errant water lover.

The Herald has contacted police, but is yet to hear back.

Low-risk exercise within your own neighbourhood is allowed under alert level 4, in which all of New Zealand remains until 11.59pm next Tuesday, and Auckland and Northland beyond that date.

Any recreational activity that could lead to a rescue or emergency response is not permitted, a police spokeswoman said this week.

This included, but was not limited to, activities such as surfing, snowboarding, tramping, fishing and whitebaiting.

Since alert level 4 began, police have received a total of 10,239 105-online breach notifications, with 6196 about a gathering, 3075 about a business and 968 about a person.

Seventy-nine people had been charged with a total of 85 offences nationwide as of 5pm Thursday.

Just over 1200 infringement notices have also been issued by police nationwide.

From Wednesday, when the country will be split across two different alert levels, police will be tightly controlling movement across Auckland's southern border.

Only essential workers and those with exemptions granted by MBIE will be allowed through roadblocks.

Along with manning checkpoints, police have warned they'll be stopping and questioning more people about their reason for being on the road from today.