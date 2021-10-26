Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Police condemn planned hīkoi from Rotorua to Northland

October 26 2021 Workers at businesses where vaccine passports are required will have four weeks to get the jab - or risk losing their jobs.

Police have condemned a planned hīkoi or march from Rotorua to Northland which is believed to be making its way towards Auckland this evening.

It's understood a group have already left Rotorua and are making their way towards the Auckland's southern boundary where police have an increased presence waiting for them.

"We are strongly advising those who intend to take part in this that any travel across the Auckland boundary that is not specifically permitted by the Health order requires an exemption," police said in a statement.

"Those who are found to be deliberately breaching alert level restrictions can expect to face enforcement action.

"Anyone found to have unlawfully crossed the Auckland boundary may also face difficulties in returning to their place of residence given the restrictions in place."

It's understood the group left Rotorua at about 6pm and are hoping to be at Te Tii o Waitangi for a powhiri at midday tomorrow.

In a post online organisers say "all documents to ensure the safe passage of all will be at hand".

"Through the security of He Wakaputanga and the use of common law, this will be the form of security to move through the land based on tikanga (cultural traditions).

All who are wanting to move through safely to the north need to join in on this hikoi with protection in numbers. The time have been chosen to ensure the least amount of disruption for the day lives of Aucklanders. However, we would like as many Aucklanders to join in on the hikoi as well."

Police said the boundaries are in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19 given the increased risk the Delta variant poses on New Zealand's communities.

Police are aware of the planned hīkoi or march and are advising against people partaking. Photo / Michael Craig

Hone Harawira has responded to the hīkoi by saying the group is essentially not welcome in Northland.

"There is no invitation from Waitangi Marae, no invitation from the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, no invitation from Ngati Kawa or Ngati Rahiri, and no invitation from Ngāpuhi.

With the Covid outbreak in Northland, there is no invitation extended to unvaccinated outsiders to come to the Tai Tokerau.unvaccinated outsiders to."

Police said they are working with their iwi partners in Tāmaki Makaurau and Northland on the matter.

As part of their planning against the hīkoi, police are advising members of the public not involved who may be undertaking permitted travel across the Auckland boundary to delay their travel if possible.

"There are likely to be road closures put in place in the event that those involved in this hīkoi attempt to unlawfully cross the Auckland boundary," police said.

It comes after it was revealed there are 79 new Covid community cases today after a long weekend in which fewer tests and vaccinations were carried out, sparking concerns the virus' spread could soon accelerate.

As at 10am, 46 of these cases are linked - including 24 household contacts - and 33 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health said.

Out of the new cases, 75 are in Auckland and four are in Waikato.

From Monday's 109 community cases, 42 people were infectious while in the community.

The other 66 were in isolation during their infectious period.