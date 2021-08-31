Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Ngāti Hine Health Trust offers chance to win iPads, grocery vouchers as part of vaccination drive

Māori are 50 per cent more likely to die from Covid-19, but are the least likely to be fully vaccinated against the virus. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Māori are 50 per cent more likely to die from Covid-19, but are the least likely to be fully vaccinated against the virus. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Originally published by Māori Television

Moerewa in Northland is getting creative with its effort to get its 1850-strong population vaccinated.

The region's health authority is offering a chance to win iPads and grocery vouchers for those willing to get the jab.

The sweepstake is part of a drive by Northland iwi Ngāti Hine's Health Trust to increase vaccinations. The trust will give away one iPad every week and three $200 grocery vouchers a day.

The push comes as the region remains in alert level 4 because of government fears Aucklanders may have ventured north to visit whānau and holiday homes after the announcement of Tāmaki's Covid-19 outbreak.

Polly Brennan of the Ngāti Hine Health Trust says there are concerns an outbreak in the north would overwhelm the region's hospitals and put the elderly at risk.

"If we had a large influx of very ill people we would be really struggling, and that's what we are trying to prevent," Brennan said.

Those vaccinated against Covid-19 may still contract and transmit the virus, but the Pfizer vaccine is 95 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic cases.