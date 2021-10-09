Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: New locations of interest - McDonalds, op shops, supermarkets, petrol stations

Winston Peters makes allegations about the identity of the Northland Covid-19 case. Source / Newshub via Twitter

Winston Peters makes allegations about the identity of the Northland Covid-19 case. Source / Newshub via Twitter

Emma Russell is a health reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Twelve new sites in Auckland and Hamilton have been added to the latest locations of interest list including supermarkets, dairies and a series of op shops.

It comes after the Government last night shifted Northland into a four-day level-3 lockdown after a woman who tested positive for the virus travelled extensively around the area.

Auckland and parts of the Waikato are also in level 3 because of cases of Covid-19 in the community.

A Covid case was also confirmed today in the Bay of Plenty town of Katikati, in an individual who had crossed the border from Auckland, with permission, to move house.

Vinnies Furniture, Vinnies Clothing and St John Opportunity Shop, all in the Hamilton suburb of Frankton, were visited by an infected person or persons on the morning of Thursday 30 September.

Grateful Op Shop, also in Frankton, was revealed as location earlier today.

New Auckland sites include Rangatira Superette in the North Shore suburb of Beach Haven, McKinnon Street Superette in Mount Roskill, Pak'nSave supermarkets in Westgate and Henderson, Countdown supermarket in Pukekohe and New World supermarket in Papatoetoe.

Anyone who visited the locations at the times listed below is advised to self-monitor their symptoms.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

You can also record that you were exposed by going online or calling Healthline on 0800 611 116) so contact tracers can get in touch.

A Bay of Plenty person has Covid, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The person lives in Pukekohe and is in the process of moving to a rural area north of Katikati.

The test was taken yesterday in Auckland.

The infected person has been granted an exemption to cross the boundary in and out of Auckland as they were in the process of shifting house.

As part of this, the individual has been having regular surveillance testing– at least five tests have been taken since the beginning of September, the most recent prior test was 5 October. All five of those tests were negative.

The individual who returned the positive result is fully vaccinated and has reported no symptoms, aside from seasonal hayfever.

The Ministry said the person is a consistent user of the Covid tracer app and initial information has identified locations of interest in Katikati and Pukekohe, with details to follow.

All family members have been contacted and are currently isolating, with results from testing expected tomorrow.

The current public health assessment is that the risk appears low given the person's vaccine.