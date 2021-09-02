Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More supermarkets linked to positive cases - one Auckland supermarket visited two days ago

There are 49 new Covid-19 cases today but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that only seven of these were infectious while in the community. Northland will move to alert level 3 tonight.

Authorities have named more supermarkets linked to Covid positive cases now officially identified as locations of interest - with one supermarket visited by a case two days ago.

Members of the public are being told to check the Ministry of Health's website regularly as it is due to release details for 40 supermarkets that have been connected to people who have tested positive for the virus.

By 12.30pm, about a dozen more supermarkets were identified as locations of interest. Several had already been on the list but now include new exposure dates and times.

A Kingsland pharmacy has also been added to the health ministry's locations of interest.

The Kingsland Pharmacy, at 491 New North Rd in central Auckland was visited by a Covid positive case on Friday, August 27.

The affected time is between 11.20am and 12pm.

Latest supermarket visit on Tuesday afternoon

Among the supermarkets named for the first time are Pak'nSave Mt Albert, Countdown Auckland Airport, Fresh Choice Māngere Bridge, Fresh N Save Ōtāhuhu and the Countdown Manukau Mall inside Westfield Manukau City.

Countdown Auckland Airport was visited by a Covid positive case on Tuesday afternoon. Image / Google

The list also shows a person with Covid-19 was in the community as late as two days ago - on Tuesday afternoon - with a positive case linked to the Countdown Auckland Airport supermarket from 1pm to 2pm.

A case was also reported at the Pak'nSave Manukau on Monday morning.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the supermarkets are being added "out of an abundance of caution".

"These were places visited by people who subsequently were identified as a case," he told media yesterday.

"People should look out and if anyone has been in one of these - even if it was some time ago - the advice is to just be careful and watch for symptoms if you were there at the time and place on the website, so no need to go and get a test, just for awareness."

Farro Fresh Grey Lynn, on Westmoreland St West, was visited by a Covid positive case on Wednesday, August 18. Image / Google

As of this morning, 13 supermarkets have been named in the latest update provided at 8pm yesterday.

Updated 10.30am

They are:

1. Countdown Māngere East, 359 Massey Rd, Māngere East.

New exposure day: Sunday, August 29, between 1pm and 1.45pm.

Other exposure times: Friday, August 20: 9.50am and 10.15am. Saturday, August 21: noon to 12.10pm.

2. Countdown Mt Roskill, 112 Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill.

Saturday, August 28: 5.15pm to 5.45pm.

3. Countdown Papatoetoe, 217 Great South Rd, Papatoetoe.

Saturday, August 28: 8pm to 8.10pm.

4. Countdown Three Kings, 532 Mt Albert Rd, Three Kings.

Tuesday, August 24: 5.26pm to 5.45pm.

5. Countdown Warkworth, 26 Neville St, Warkworth.

Thursday, August 26: 6.33pm to 7.17pm.

6. Farro Fresh Grey Lynn, 34 Westmoreland St, Grey Lynn.

Thursday, August 26: 1.45pm to 2pm.

7. New World Papatoetoe, 65 St George St, Papatoetoe. (updated noon)

New exposure days: Sunday, August 29, between 2.09pm and 2.39pm.

Tuesday, August 24: 4pm to 4.10pm.

Friday, August 20: 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Other exposure time: Thursday, August 19: 9.53am to 10.30am.

New World Southmall Manurewa has been named as a location of interest. Image / Google

8. New World Southmall Manurewa, 185 Great South Rd, Manurewa.

New exposure day: Friday, August 27, between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Other exposure day: Saturday, August 21: 3pm to 3.15pm.

9. Pacific Fresh Manurewa, 423 Roscommon Rd, Manurewa.

Tuesday, August 24: 11.30am to 11.45am.

10. Pak'nSave Māngere, corner of Bader Drive and Orly Ave, Māngere.

Sunday, August 29: 8pm to 9pm.

11. Pak'nSave Clendon, 16 Robert Ross Place, Clendon Park.

New exposure days: Thursday, August 19, between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

Friday, August 20, between 5.30pm to 8pm.

Other exposure day: Sunday, August 22: 10.30am to 11.45am.

12. Pak'nSave Sylvia Park, 286 Mt Wellington Highway, Mt Wellington.

New exposure days: Thursday, August 26, between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

Friday, August 27, between 1pm and 2pm.

Other exposure day: Thursday, August 19: noon to 12.15pm.

13. Pak'nSave Westgate, 17 Fred Taylor Drive, Massey. (updated 12pm)

New exposure days: Thursday, August 26, between 8.15pm and 8.45pm.

Tuesday, August 24, between 5.34pm and 6pm.

Other exposure day: Friday, August 20: 11am to 1pm.

Pak'nSave Clendon, on Robert Ross Place, is featured four times on the locations of interest page. Image / Google

12.30pm update

14. Pak'nSave Mt Albert, 1167 New North Rd, Mt Albert.

Sunday, August 29: 10.45am to 1pm.

15. Pak'nSave Manukau, 6 Cavendish Drive, Manukau. (updated 12pm)

New exposure days: Saturday, August 28, between 5.50pm and 6.50pm.

Monday, August 30, between 10.45am and 11.30am.

Other exposure day: Saturday, August 21, 2pm to 3.30pm.

16. Countdown Manukau Mall (inside Westfield Manukau City), Shop 99 Wiri Station Rd, Great South Rd, Manukau city centre.

Friday, August 27: 11.15am to 11.30am.

17. Countdown Auckland Airport, corner of George Bolt Memorial, John Goulter Drive, Māngere.

Tuesday, August 31: 1pm to 2pm.

18. Fresh Choice Māngere Bridge, 40 Coronation Rd, Māngere Bridge. (updated 2pm)

Saturday, August 28: 7pm to 8.30pm.

19. Fresh N Save Ōtāhuhu, 424 Great South Rd, Ōtāhuhu.

Friday, August 27: 9am to 9.30am.

More details were also provided for a mini market in Massey, West Auckland, which has now officially been connected to a positive case or cases seven times since last Monday, August 23.

All staff at the Tasi Market, on Triangle Rd, are in isolation for 14 days after being linked to a Covid positive case or cases throughout last week - between Sunday, August 22, to Sunday, August 29.

The market has been closed since being identified as a location of interest and has undergone a deep clean.

"Tasi Market Massey will commence trading with a new interim team from [tomorrow] until the old team return from isolation on the 14 September," a note on their Facebook page said.

The store, which has been delivering groceries throughout lockdown, said it would start to offer delivery services again once enough staff are available.

"Thank you for your ongoing support of us, especially the team you see daily. We look forward to seeing you all soon."

The Ministry of Health has told customers who received deliveries from the store last week that they are not considered to be contacts but that they should still monitor their health.

If any symptoms start, get a Covid test and isolate until a result is received.

The ministry has updated the locations of interest page this morning - removing locations no longer thought to be affected. No new locations have been listed yet, however.

A total of 308 locations are now showing on the website.