Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Mighty Ape suspended operations after staffer tests positive for Covid 19

Mighty Ape founder and CEO Simon Barton. Photo / Supplied.

Online retailer Mighty Ape has suspended operations after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the closure to the Herald this afternoon as Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced 62 new Covid cases today, including a Warkworth resident, bringing the country's total to 210.

There were now 481 locations of interest, which now include more supermarket visits and the Wellesley Student Accommodation.

The company was told of the staff member's positive result yesterday afternoon but last worked a shift the day before the country went into Level 4 lockdown.

The staffer worked "in a non-customer facing role", the spokesperson said.

"We have temporarily suspended operations at our Auckland warehouse to allow enough time for team members who have been identified as a close or casual contact to get tested and to self isolate."

The company would also clean its premises to maintain a safe working environment.

"We are following Ministry of Health guidelines and advice from Auckland Regional Public Health Services to ensure all team members are safe.

"Mighty Ape operates under strict Covid-19 protocols at all alert levels under guidance from the Ministry of Health and MBIE.

"At level 4 this includes two metre physical distancing, mandatory use of masks, contact tracing measures, and reduced team numbers across two separate shifts while dispatching essential goods only."

Mighty Ape customers were not considered contacts.