Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Lockdown the 'perfect storm' for family violence

While many New Zealanders are safe and sound at home during the national lockdown - for others it is a nightmare of abuse and violence.



Life as we know it has stopped for now - but family harm is as prevalent and terrifying as ever for a lot of women, men and children and being at home 24/7 only exacerbates the problem.



Police and refuge services have been pushing information about crisis lines and help options hard since the alert level 4 lockdown was announced on Tuesday.

Police reminded that they were on hand to help if things got scary, violent or unbearable at home.

"Violence and abuse is never okay, but there are people who can help," they said.

"If you feel scared, threatened, or unsafe, please call us on 111.

"If you can't call, message a friend and ask them to call us.

"You can leave your bubble if you're worried about your safety.

"Reach out, you deserve to be safe. We are here to help."

Shine is also offering 24/7 support to all New Zealanders.

"In last year's lockdowns, Shine saw increased extreme violence for people living in close quarters," said spokeswoman Kiri Carter.

"Level 4 lockdown means that many New Zealanders are being forced to work and live at home 24/7 with an abusive partner, family member, or flatmate - with very few options to get away or get help.

"Additional stress or conflict created by the impact of lockdown on jobs, finances, unwell or elderly family members, and childcare, may also heighten the risk of physical abuse and more serious violence in these situations."

Family violence can be abuse within any family relationship - intimate partners or ex-partners, any family or whānau relationship, anyone sharing a household including flatmates or any two people with a close, personal relationship.

Family violence is not just physical violence, but a range of behaviours that have the intention or effect of coercing - making someone do something using force or threats - or controlling someone.

"It's okay to ask for help whether you are experiencing family violence or worried about your own abusive behaviour," said Carter.

Debbs Murray runs Eclipse, a national specialist family violence training service for frontline responders.

She was"extremely concerned" about the expected increase of harm and said the "team of five million" had an "obligation and responsibility to step up around another "deadly epidemic".

"Family violence takes the lives of multiple innocent victims in Aotearoa, New Zealand every year," Murray said.



"As a nation we need to recognise that level 4 lockdown creates an immediate and often imminent increase in risk to whānau experiencing harm.



"It also establishes another layer of entrapment around our primary victims who have already lost the ability to exist freely in their own worlds.



"Level 4 lockdown creates almost the perfect storm of circumstances, extreme physical isolation with volatile aggressors and vulnerable victims – and closed doors."



Murray said during lockdown the ability for frontline workers to effectively respond face-to-face with victims of family violence is severely impacted.

She said family violence occurred "occurs every minute of every hour of every day of every week".

"Therefore, as a nation and as part of a team of five million we need to acknowledge and take individual ownership of our part in identifying, reporting, and supporting whānau who are at increased risk of family violence," she told the Herald.

"We know the incidence of family violence will significantly increase during lockdown; we have journeyed down this road already."

So, what can we do to support the best possible outcomes for our whānau experiencing harm in the context of family violence?"

Women's Refuge is an essential service and will remain open at all alert levels.

"If anyone is in need of assistance or worried about someone they think might be at risk of violence, please ring 0800 REFUGE which is available 24/7," it said.

FAMILY VIOLENCE - WHERE TO GET HELP

For anyone experiencing family violence, worried about their own abusive behaviour, or supporting someone else in these situations:

• If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111

• Shine Helpline – now 24/7: 0508 744 633 OR chat online with Helpline staff at www.2shine.org.nz

• Are You OK - 9am to 11pm, every day: 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Women's Refuge – 24/7: 0800 733 843, 24/7 www.womensrefuge.org.nz (for women only)

For anyone worried about their own abusive behaviour:

• 0800 Hey Bro: 0800 439 276 - 24/7 (for men who feel they're going to harm a loved one or whanau member) www.hewakatapu.org.nz/services/0800-hey-bro

For anyone who experiences sexual harm:

• Safe to Talk – 24/7 (sexual harm helpline): 0800-044-334 OR text 4334 – 24/7. Chat online at www.safetotalk.nz

ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT SOMEONE ELSE

DO NO HARM.

Well-intentioned efforts to communicate with someone living with an abusive partner may end up further endangering them.

ALWAYS be careful about communicating with someone at home who you know or suspect is experiencing domestic violence.

Always assume that an abusive partner is hearing or seeing your communication, and avoid alerting them that you know or suspect the abuse.

If you need advice about how to help someone you are concerned about, ring one of the family violence helplines listed above for advice.

If you are supporting someone else, even if it's not safe to be specific about your concerns with them, it is helpful to stay in touch with them however that may be possible and safe to do.

Staying in touch with people outside of their bubble may help to provide emotional support, distraction, and possibly time when they will be safer from abuse.

ADVICE FOR EMPLOYERS:

Employers can also find advice from Shine's DVFREE workplace programme about supporting their employees experiencing family violence during lockdown by clicking here.