Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak, lockdown: Hastings adult shop now shut

No devilish invitations: Hastings sex shop closes after Hawke's Bay Today expose. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hastings sex shop that garnered national attention for its devilish invitation during level 4 lockdown now has its doors shut.



Adult Selections had its doors closed on Tuesday, with no sign to encourage bypasses to "Be a devil... Come in."



The shop initially drew interest last week and conjecture it was sending out the wrong vibes when locals noted on social media that it continued to operate during the alert level 4 lockdown, sparking debate as to whether or not it provided an essential service.



However, under alert level 4, sex toys fall under the entertainment category, which is classified as a non-essential service.



While the shop's closure may deny its customers their local supply of bedroom paraphernalia and a devilish invitation, the conversation generated by the store will provide the public with a lingering source of entertainment.