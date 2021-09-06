Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Locations of interest removed; pharmacies, bus rides still monitored

New South Wales has recorded another day of high case numbers, with 1281 new local cases and five deaths confirmed Monday. Video / Sky News Australia

New South Wales has recorded another day of high case numbers, with 1281 new local cases and five deaths confirmed Monday. Video / Sky News Australia

Twelve locations of interest have been removed from the Ministry of Health's website.

That means there's 114 locations still being monitored and which people are being urged to self isolate or get a test if they have been there.

The removals come after two pharmacies and a fruit and vege shop were added yesterday.

The number of potential exposure sites also dropped yesterday, but other new additions included long bus rides and suburban dairies.

There are 114 events involving 80 locations, however the ministry will release further locations later this morning.

All the new locations are in Auckland, which remains in alert level 4, as New Zealand moves into level 2, or "Delta level 2", as dubbed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, at 11.59pm tonight.

However, new rules have been added to level 2 because of the danger presented by the Delta strain, including mandatory mask use in most public venues and patron limits at restaurants, bars and clubs.

A new Covid testing regime will also be introduced for MIQ staff and essential workers crossing Auckland's borders.

Delta 2 has further restrictions including the size of gatherings, mandatory mask and QR code use.

Among the locations added yesterday were Puhinui Pharmacy in Papatoetoe, which was visited on August 27 between 12pm-1pm, and Richmond Rd Chemist in Grey Lynn, visited on August 30 between 1.45pm and 2.15pm.

Whenuapai Gardens & Orchard Ōtāhuhu - a fruit and vege shop on Atkinson Ave - has also been added to the list, with a visit on August 29 from 1.30pm-1.40pm.

‌

Several bus services and shops were also added to the list on Sunday. They include Family Food Mart Ōtāhuhu, Countdown Northcote and Village Foodmart Papatoetoe and Saveway Asian Supermarket in Papakura.