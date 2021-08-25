Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Locations of interest include preschool, a fruit shop and more

A Grey Lynn supermarket’s produce, bakery and meat sections were all but empty on Thursday evening, two days on from the frantic panic buying seen around the country following the nationwide lockdown announcement. Funnily enough, the toilet paper aisle was full. Video / Ella Wilks

A Grey Lynn supermarket’s produce, bakery and meat sections were all but empty on Thursday evening, two days on from the frantic panic buying seen around the country following the nationwide lockdown announcement. Funnily enough, the toilet paper aisle was full. Video / Ella Wilks

The Ministry of Health has released new locations of interest including a preschool and a Farmers in a busy Auckland mall.

New locations include:

• St John the Evangelist Catholic Preschool

• Farmers Westfield Albany

• Seasons Market Papakura

Those who visited the St John the Evangelist Catholic Preschool in Otara on August 16 between 9am to 2pm are being asked to isolate and get tested on Day 5 and 12.

The same advice goes for anyone who visited the Farmers Westfield Albany on August 15 between 1pm to 3.15pm.

There are now 488 visits to 362 locations.

Anyone who visited the Seasons Market in Papakura on August 19 between 9.30am to 10am must isolate for the next 14 days.

If symptoms develop, they are being asked to get a test and stay at home until they get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

The Pak'nSave supermarkets include Mt Albert, Manukau and Westgate, and there is a new train route between Britomart and Takanini.

There were four new visits to Countdown: two at Victoria St West - August 15 and 17, and two at Northwest Massey - August 18 and 21.

The bus routes added earlier include the NB5048 84 from Wakefield St to 510 Dominion Rd and NB5039 487 from Dominion Rd to Karangahape Rd stop corner of Symonds St.

New locations include City Fitness Wairau Park on Tuesday August 10 between 8pm and 10.30pm, AUT Library Level 3 City Campus on August 16, Auckland Art Gallery on August 13 and Chamate Restaurant Auckland on August 10.

• Wellesley Student Accommodation, between August 14 and August 22, at varying times of the day.

• Bus 18 Auckland CBD to New Lynn on Tuesday, August 10 between 1.45pm and 2.45pm.

• Portmans, Shore City Mall Takapuna on Thursday, August 12 between 6pm and 10pm.

• McDonald's, New Lynn on Tuesday, August 10 between 3pm and 3.30pm.

• Green Bay High School on Monday, August 9 between 8.15am and 3.30pm.

• Browns St Heliers Mall Cafe on Saturday, August 14 between 10am and 11am.

• Nandos Botany on Monday, August 16 between noon and 12.45pm.

• AUT South Campus on Tuesday, August 17 between 11am and 2.10pm.

• Glassons Westfield Albany, Sunday, August 15 between 1.10pm and 3.15pm.

• McAuley High School Otahuhu, Thursday, August 12; 8.30am and 5.30pm.

• Farmers WestCity Henderson, Sunday, August 15; 10.15am and 10.45am.

• Mecca Maxima Westfield, Albany, Sunday, August 15; 1.10pm and 3.15pm.

• Nandos Queen St, Sunday, August 15; 1pm and 2.30pm.

• Engineering Building City Campus at University of Auckland, Tuesday, August 17 between 6pm and 6.30pm.

• AUT City campus Lecture WF214 on Tuesday, August 17 between 1.30pm and 4pm.

Plus: F45 in Henderson, AUT South Campus, Smoko's WestCity Waitakere and two visits to Countdown Northwest Massey on August 18 and 21; six trips on the Bus 007 Green Bay to Glen Eden, Train AMP565 Takanini to Britomart, AUT City campus Lecture WF214, St Heliers Mall, Event Cinema Arcadia Games St Lukes and Train AMP225 Britomart to Takanini.

The bus trips were taken between August 9 and 17, and the Event Cinema visit at St Lukes was on Tuesday, August 17 between 2.15pm and 3.10pm.

The AUT City campus Lecture WF214 was also on August 17 between 1.30pm and 4pm.

The details of sites added this morning are:

• Smoko's WestCity was visited between 10.45am and 11am on Sunday, August 15

• Pak'nSave Westgate between 11am and 1pm on August 20

• AUT South's Campus was visited between 11am and 2.10pm on Tuesday, August 17

• F45 Henderson between 9am and 9.30am on Sunday, August 15

&bull The NB5048 84 bus from Wakefield St to 510 Dominion Rd on Sunday, August 22 between 7am and 7.15am

• The NB5039 487 bus between 9.10am and 9.25am on Sunday, August 22

• Pak'nSave Manukau between 12.30pm and 1pm on Saturday, August 14

• Pak'nSave Mt Albert between 8pm and 8.15pm Wednesday, August 18

• Countdown Northwest Massey Wednesday, August 18 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm

• Countdown Northwest Massey Saturday, August 21 between 3.30pm and 5pm

Earlier: Farmers store added to locations

Farmers Westfield Albany joined the ever-growing locations of interest around Auckland this morning.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG

STORY CONTINUES

A confirmed case visited the store on August 15 between 1pm and 2.15pm.

"If you were in the Albany Westfield store at the same time as the case please get a test, self-isolate and call Healthline 0800 358 5453 for advice," the message read.

Last night, the ministry released a number of new locations of interest including new spots at the University of Auckland.

The new locations/visits added yesterday were:

• Whitaker Hall University of Auckland Grafton Campus (x5)

• New World New Lynn

• West Liquor New Lynn Central

• The Square Gift Store Auckland CBD

• Avondale Medical Pharmacy

• Waiparuru Dining Hall University of Auckland Grafton Campus

• Munchy Mart University of Auckland Campus

• University of Auckland OPTOM 272B Building 503 Room 124 Grafton Campus

• Waiparuru and Whitaker Halls Ball (University of Auckland) Aotea Centre Auckland

• Optometry Lab Building 505 Room 358 University of Auckland Grafton Campus

• University of Auckland, STATS101: Building 260 Room 115 OGGB Fisher and Paykel lecture theatre City Campus

Other locations of interest include New World New Lynn, Avondale Medical Pharmacy and The Square Gift Store in Auckland's CBD.

Munchy Mart Auckland University Campus was previously on the list but is now referred to as the Munchy Mart University of Auckland Campus.

There are now eight locations of interest at the University of Auckland.

Anyone who visited West Liquor in New Lynn Central between 8.53pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, August 21, is being asked to isolate at home and get tested on day five after last exposure.

The same advice goes to anyone who visited West Liquor New Lynn Central between 9.33pm and 9.45pm on the same day.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Auckland's Aotea Centre was added to the list among many other Auckland locations.

Those at the Aotea Centre and not at Waiparuru and Whitaker Halls Ball are being asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

People with symptoms are being asked to stay at home until they get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Another new location of interest was the foyer of Auckland Performing Arts Centre Western Springs.

Anyone who visited between 6pm to 7.30pm on August 13 must isolate and be tested five days after the last exposure.

"Test immediately and on or around day 5 after last exposure and continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day 5 test result."

Earlier, a cultural night at Auckland's Rosmini College and multiple Auckland CBD stores were added as locations of interest.

Anyone who visited the Rosmini College Filipino Night on August 13 between 6.30pm and 10pm must isolate at home for 14 days. Get tested immediately, and on days 5 and 12.

The same advice applies to anyone who travelled on the bus NX2 Stop 7089 Wellesley St East to Akoranga Station on August 16 between 7.40am to 9.02am.

Multiple visits to a bathroom near JB HiFi in Westfield Albany have been identified.

Several visits at the AUT Library Level 3 City Campus have also been identified. AUT has another 14 locations of interest today, bringing the total to 29 locations.

The Upland Liquor Spot shop features three times on the locations of interest page - with a positive case visiting on Saturday, August 14, Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17.

Crave Cafe in Morningside - a favourite of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - was also put on the list. The business was visited by an infected person for two hours on Sunday, August 15, between 9.30am and 11.30am.

The same cafe was also listed as a location of interest when the country was in lockdown this time last year.

The ministry released three locations this morning: St Therese Catholic Church Māngere East on Wickman Way, the Revive Vegan Cafe on Lorne St and Western Springs College on Motions Rd.

The locations span the Auckland region now - from North Shore to West Auckland, East Auckland and South Auckland.

‌

Anyone who has been to a location of interest at the same time as a positive case is automatically deemed to be a close contact and must self-isolate for 14 days since they were potentially exposed.

Because of the highly contagious nature of the Covid Delta variant, that person's whole household is also immediately required to self-isolate.

Those affected are asked to get a Covid test and to contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Aucklanders in particular, are still strongly encouraged to check the growing list regularly as it is being updated every two hours.

The ministry's locations of interest page now includes a search tab that allows a person to enter a suburb or business - making it easier for people to quickly see which locations might affect them.