Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Locations of interest include Auckland's Aotea Centre and new bus route

24 August 2021 There are 41 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 148.

There are 15 new locations of interest including Auckland's Aotea Centre, Countdown Metro in Auckland's CBD and another bus route from Wakefield St to Dominion Rd.

The new locations added were:

• Aotea Centre Auckland

• Bus NB5021 487 Dominion Road to 37 Symonds St

• TAPAC The Auckland Performing Arts Centre Western Springs - Foyer

• Countdown Auckland Metro, 19-25 Victoria St West, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010

• Break Time Symonds Street, 43 Symonds St, Grafton, Auckland 1010

• Vmart Diray 79 Wakefield St, City, Auckland 1010

• Bus NB2118 84 Wakefield St stop to 510 Dominion Rd stop

• Subway Auckland CBD

• MECCA MAXIMA Westfield, Albany

• Unichem Pharmacy

• Countdown Pakuranga

• Bus NX2 Akoranga Station to University of Auckland stop 7039 Mayoral Drive

• 24/7 Breaktime Symonds Street

• TAPAC The Auckland Performing Arts Centre Western Springs - VIPERS class

• Assembly Of God Church of Samoa Mangere

Those at the Aotea Centre and not at Waiparuru and Whitaker Halls Ball are being asked to elf-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

If people find themselves with symptoms are being asked to stay at home until they get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

There have now been 450 visits to 338 locations.

The Rosmini College Filipino Night has been identified as a location of interest. Photo / File

Earlier this evening, a cultural night at Auckland's Rosmini College and multiple Auckland CBD stores were added as locations of interest.

Anyone who visited the Rosmini College Filipino Night on August 13 between 6.30pm and 10pm must isolate at home for 14 days. Get tested immediately, and on days 5 and 12.

The same advice applies to anyone who travelled on the bus NX2 Stop 7089 Wellesley St East to Akoranga Station on August 16 between 7.40am to 9.02am.

Starbucks Coffee cafe Queen St in Auckland's CBD has been identified as a location of interest. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Multiple visits to a bathroom near JB HiFi in Westfield Albany have been identified.

Several visits at the AUT Library Level 3 City Campus have also been identified. AUT has another 14 locations of interest today, bringing the total to 29 locations.

Earlier this afternoon the Upland Liquor Spot shop featured three times on the locations of interest page - with a positive case visiting on Saturday, August 14, Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17.

Crave Cafe in Morningside - a favourite of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - is also on the list. The business was visited by an infected person for two hours on Sunday, August 15, between 9.30am and 11.30am.

The same cafe was also listed as a location of interest when the country was in lockdown this time last year.

Crave cafe in Morningside, Auckland, is among the locations of interest now listed. Image / Google

Earlier this morning, the ministry released three locations: St Therese Catholic Church Māngere East on Wickman Way, the Revive Vegan Cafe on Lorne St and Western Springs College on Motions Rd.

Anyone who was at the church between 6pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, August 15, is told to isolate for 14 days from the date of exposure and to get a test immediately - and again on days 5 and 12.

People who were at the cafe are affected if they were there between 2.30pm and 3.37pm on Friday, August 13. Those people are advised to stay home and get a test immediately or around day 5 after last exposure.

While those who were at Western Springs College from 8.30am to 10.30am on Tuesday, August 17, are being told that those required to isolate and tested have been identified and contacted by public health officials.

"All others, monitor symptoms for 14 days post-exposure. If they become unwell, have a test, isolate and call Healthline for advice."

Authorities last night released dozens more locations around the Auckland region - including supermarkets, takeaway outlets, the Auckland Art Gallery and now a new school: Green Bay High.

Among the new locations are Countdown Māngere Mall, on Bader Drive, and the Countdown supermarket in Māngere East on Massey Rd.

The latter location - which a positive case was at between 12pm and 12.10pm - is among a handful of locations that were visited by a positive Covid-19 case or cases after the country went into alert level 4 lockdown.

On Saturday, positive cases visited Countdown Greenlane (between 12.30pm to 1.15pm), New World Southmall in Manurewa (3pm to 3.15pm) and a laundromat at Ōtara, on Wymondley Rd, from 8.40am to 10.30am.

The latest location of interest identified is Pak'nSave Clendon, on Robert Ross Pl, which was visited by a Covid case or cases between 10.30am and 11.45am.

The locations span the Auckland region now - from North Shore to West Auckland, East Auckland and South Auckland.

The Auckland Art Gallery is among new locations of interest listed as being visited by a Covid-positive case. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Anyone who has been to a location of interest at the same time as a positive case is automatically deemed to be a close contact and must self-isolate for 14 days since they were potentially exposed.

Because of the highly contagious nature of the Covid Delta variant, that person's whole household is also immediately required to self-isolate as well.

Those affected are asked to get a Covid test and to contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.

People, Aucklanders in particular, are still strongly encouraged to check the growing list regularly as it is being updated every two hours now, at this stage.

The ministry's locations of interest page now includes a search tab that allows a person to enter a suburb or business - making it easier for people to quickly see which locations might affect them.