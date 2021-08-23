Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Government intends to delay Parliament's return after lockdown decision

Queues at NZ's first drive-thru vaccination event. Video / Adam Pearse

The Government intends to delay the return of Parliamentary sitting by one week, while it battles the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been in touch with the leader of the Opposition Judith Collins to inform her she intends to delay the return of the House from recess.

Collins wants Parliament to return in some form.

"I've advised the PM that if Australia can do it, I have no idea why we can't do it," she said.

But Collins said she would support a delay of one week.

"I have expressed that a one-week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that," Collins said.

The return of the House is technically up to the Speaker, Trevor Mallard, but the Prime Minister must first ask him for delay. The Speaker then has final say over when Parliament would next meet.

Ardern can only do this after she herself has consulted with other party leaders and received advice from director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The House is currently in recess, but was scheduled to return on Tuesday.

Last week, the Business Committee met to debate delaying the return of sitting.

It failed to come to an agreement, leaving Ardern little choice but to use standing orders, the rules that govern Parliament, to call for a delay.

The absence of debate in the House will not mean an end to all scrutiny.

Select committees can still meet via Zoom and it is understood one proposal for Parliament next week is to run a series of long select committee examinations of different parts of the Covid response.

These would run in a similar way to estimates hearings, when ministers and officials come to select committee to be grilled on various parts of their portfolio and spending.

But the opposition has rankled at this, noting the Government effectively controls select committees. It chairs nearly every committee and has majorities on most committees too - meaning less opportunity for scrutiny from the opposition.

The Speaker may write to select committee chairs urging them to allow the opposition more questions.

During the last lockdown, a special opposition-controlled committee was established to scrutinise the Government.

But because Parliament needs to meet to establish the committee, it has not been reestablished this time.