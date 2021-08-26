Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Family violence survivors urged to gets pets to shelter in lockdown

Pet Refuge is still operating under alert level 4 restrictions. Photo / Alex Burton

A new shelter dedicated to helping pets and their owners affected by family violence is urging survivors to use the service during lockdown.

Pet Refuge is an essential service and is continuing to take in animals across Auckland during alert level 4 Covid-19 restrictions.

"We know a lockdown can make victims feel trapped, but please reach out for help with your pets when you can do so safely," said founder Julie Chapman.

"We know that family violence escalates under lockdown, and with it pet abuse, as pressures rise and perpetrators lash out. Closed doors with volatile abusers lead to particularly vulnerable victims and animals."

The shelter provides a temporary home for up to 75 dogs, cats, birds and other small animals while their owners plan to leave an abusive situation and relocate.

Confronting research on the issue shows animals can be a huge barrier for people looking to leave a relationship.

A Women's Refuge survey of victims who had experienced animal abuse found more than half delayed leaving out of fear for their animals' safety. Around three quarters would have found it easier to leave if a shelter offered temporary accommodation for their animals.

Pets can be referred to Pet Refuge from police or other organisations such as Shine and Women's Refuge.

Built in rural Auckland, the spacious shelter surrounded by green open space offers a tranquil setting for the animals, along with staff who pay close attention to their individual care needs and any potential affects of trauma experienced from the violence.

Since opening its doors on August 11, the shelter has taken in 15 animals from Auckland, Waikato, Wellington and Christchurch.

Just before lockdown, the first animals cared for by Pet Refuge were reunited with their owners in safety.

"The two dogs were with us for a week while their owners escaped abuse," said Chapman.

"It's incredible to have played a part in getting two families to safety within our first few weeks of operation."

Pet Refuge founder Julie Chapman. Photo / Alex Burton

Animals can be transported to the shelter from all over the country normally, but only from Auckland during alert level 4.

Pet Refuge has helped police with at least one pick-up since lockdown began, adhering to strict Covid-19 regulations.

One-off donations to Pet Refuge can be made here, or people can sign up to the Safe Beds for Pets monthly giving programme.

Funds help with bedding, heating, transport, medications, vet healthcare, and the cost of staff.

Pet Refuge temporarily houses animals so their owners can leave an abusive situation. Photo / Alex Burton

Every dollar donated today will be doubled by an anonymous but ongoing supporter of Pet Refuge – up to $10,000.

For help with an animal call Pet Refuge 0800 PET REFUGE - 0800 738 733 843 - or email help@petrefuge.org.nz.

Anyone experience violence is being reminded that services such as Shine and Women's Refuge are also still running as essential services during Covid-19 restrictions.

In last year's lockdowns there was an increase noted by authorities and experts for violence for people living in close quarters.

DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never acceptable.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633, www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843, www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not OK: Information line 0800 456 450, www.areyouok.org.nz

• For men who feel they're going to harm a loved one, call 0800 HEY BRO or 0800 439 276