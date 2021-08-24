Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Council seeks lockdown exemption to repair Westport

Flooding in Kawatiri Pl, Westport. Photo / Supplied

Buller District Council is seeking a lockdown exemption so tradespeople can continue to repair flood damaged homes in Westport.

Mayor Jamie Cleine said a number of tradies had stuck around after lockdown was announced, opening the door to the perfect opportunity to continue with the repair of much needed housing.

Cleine said the council was looking for an exemption to continue the rebuild of much needed homes and was working with the Ministry of Health and the Department of Internal Affairs.

"Accommodation is still a problem. If (flood damaged) homes can be repaired it would be good."

Last week the mayor said at least 200 residents were still unable to return to their homes.

He said the mood of Westport was okay this week.

"We are all in this together."

However, he knew the anxiety levels of those made homeless by the flooding was high.

"The least we can do is carry on with the rebuild."

Motelier Lynne Elvins said the flooding, followed by the Covid-19 lockdown, had been a tough double-whammy for the community.

She did not think some affected property owners realised how long it would take to get back into their homes.

"While there may be some action in their homes now, with walls being removed and the homes dried out, the process of getting tradies and materials in is going to be much longer - and I don't think that has hit some people yet.

"I really, really hope it is not going to be too long for them, but the practicality might be different."