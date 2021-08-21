Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Bayleys Realty event at Spark Arena no longer a location of interest

People wearing masks waiting to be tested at the Taranaki St Covid-19 testing station, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

People wearing masks waiting to be tested at the Taranaki St Covid-19 testing station, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

People who attended a Bayleys Realty conference at Spark Arena on Friday, August 13, will no longer need to isolate.

The event, which was attended by about 1000 people, has been removed from its list as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health.

It was initially put on the list after a bar worker at the event later tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile four new locations of interest in the central North Island have been added as the latest Covid-19 outbreak continues to grow.

The latest number of locations of interest has hit 179, with 219 visits and affects thousands of people. Until today, the Ministry of Health had only listed locations in Auckland, Wellington and the Coromandel.

But today's update includes Bulls, Waiouru and Tokoroa. It is likely the locations were visited by people travelling to Wellington from Auckland.

They travelled by car before the country went into level 4 lockdown on Tuesday at 11.59pm.



An Air New Zealand flight to Wellington also carried two people with the Delta variant of Covid-19. The flight was NZ 445 which left from Auckland at 5pm and arrived in Wellington at 6pm on Sunday, August 15.