Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Aucklanders again queue early for testing stations around the city

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald

Aucklanders were again up early and travelling to their nearest Covid testing station.

As the number of Covid-19 cases and locations of interest steadily rise, residents are continuing to do their bit and getting tested.

Thirty-five new cases were announced yesterday - bringing the country's total to 107 - but Chris Hipkins told Newstalk ZB this morning that there were more new cases overnight but he couldn't confirm how many.

That information would be released at 1pm today.

While the queues have now waned off in the North Shore - the initial centre of the outbreak - those in the south and west are now forced to get tested as the Ministry of Health continues release more hot spots.

The latest of the now 403 locations of interest - from August 17 - include Countdown Māngere Mall and Māngere East as well as West Liquor Greenbay, Pizza Club Avondale, Caltex Blockhouse Bay and Buses 001 and 041.

A Herald reporter at Balmoral said some began turning up to the testing site as early as 5am.

However, staff said it was much quieter than previous days.

Sally Mutt works for a catering company that delivers meals for MIQ guests.

She was now classified as a close contact of a positive case.

Mutt and Joe Locke lined up yesterday at the Balmoral testing station but were turned away when it started having connectivity issues preventing staff from accessing registration networks.

They said the line was much shorter today so they're hoping for a test.

They came prepared with food and water.

Cars at the St Luke's testing centre are already snaking from St Luke's Rd down to New North Rd. It's understood the first cars arrived at 5am.

Paul Maglalang has been waiting since 7am.

He works at Lynn Mall - a location of interest - and received an email last night from his work to get a test.

A small line of walk-ins has also formed.

Sue attended one of the same running events as a positive case which was named a location of interest yesterday.

She said around 2000 people attended the event and that "worry is always in the back of your mind".

Another walk-in, Lucia Steadman, is a fully vaccinated nurse who has cold and flu symptoms.

She said she's worried about infecting someone else.