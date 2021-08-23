Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Another Auckland school and church added to locations of interest

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald

More than 400 locations of have now been linked to the current Covid outbreak - with some places being visited by positive cases over the weekend and yet another school added.

The Ministry of Health has just released three new locations - the St Therese Catholic Church Māngere East on Wickman Way, the Revive Vegan Cafe on Lorne St and Western Springs College on Motions Rd.

Anyone who was at the church between 6pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, August 15, is told to isolate for 14 days from the date of exposure and to get a test immediately - and again on days five and 12.

People who were at the cafe are affected if they were there between 2.30pm and 3.37pm on Friday, August 13. Those people are advised to stay home and get a test immediately or around day 5 after last exposure.

While those who were at Western Springs College from 8.30am to 10.30am on Tuesday, August 17, are being told that those required to isolate and tested have been identified and contacted by public health officials.

"All others, monitor symptoms for 14 days post-exposure. If they become unwell, have a test, isolate and call Healthline for advice."

Authorities last night released dozens more locations around the Auckland region - including supermarkets, takeaway outlets, the Auckland Art Gallery and now a new school: Green Bay High.

Among the new locations are Countdown Māngere Mall, on Bader Drive, and the Countdown supermarket in Māngere East on Massey Rd.

The latter location - which a positive case was at between 12pm and 12.10pm - is among a handful of locations that were visited by a positive Covid-19 case or cases after the country went into alert level 4 lockdown.

On Saturday, positive cases visited Countdown Greenlane (between 12.30pm to 1.15pm), New World Southmall in Manurewa (3pm to 3.15pm) and a laundromat at Ōtara, on Wymondley Rd, from 8.40am to 10.30am.

The latest location of interest identified is Pak'nSave Clendon, on Robert Ross Place, which was visited by a Covid case or cases between 10.30am and 11.45am.

The locations span all around the Auckland region now - from North Shore to West Auckland, East Auckland and South Auckland.

The Auckland Art Gallery is among new locations of interest listed as being visited by a Covid-positive case. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Anyone who has been to a location of interest at the same time as a positive case is automatically deemed to be a close contact and must self-isolate for 14 days since they were potentially exposed.

Because of the highly contagious nature of the Covid Delta variant, that person's whole household is also immediately required to self-isolate as well.

Those affected are asked to get a Covid test and to contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.

People, Aucklanders in particular, are still strongly encouraged to check the growing list regularly as it is being updated every two hours now, at this stage.

The ministry's locations of interest page now includes a search tab that allows a person to enter a suburb or business - making it easier for people to quickly see which locations might affect them.