Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: 11 new Auckland locations of interest, what models tell us about size of outbreak

There are now seven Covid-19 cases in the community, with two additional cases to report from the five announced this morning. The outbreak is the Delta strain of the virus and it came from NSW, Australia.

New Delta cases have been confirmed since the 1pm press conference, Covid- 19 Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed - and there are 11 new locations of interest in Auckland including a supermarket.

Meanwhile, a top Covid-19 modeller says New Zealanders should prepare for an outbreak already with a median size of 90 to 100 cases - with the possibility the virus has been quietly spreading for weeks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield announced at 1pm that there were two further community cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to seven.

But Hipkins confirmed on RNZ Checkpoint just after 5pm that there are several new Covid-19 cases since the press conference earlier today. Hipkins said the number of new cases was less than 10.

"We're seeing more cases coming through, I don't have details of those cases. But yes, I can confirm that we have further positive test results since the press conference today."

Hipkins also said it was "almost certain" the 58-year-old man is not the index case connected to the border.

"Almost certain they were given Covid-19 by someone else. What we're trying to do is identify how many steps in that chain of transmission there are before we got to the Devonport case."

And the number of locations of interest in Auckland has grown by 11, with the addition of Pak N Save Wairau Rd, Sky City Casino, Bar 101, Dennys retaurant in the CBD, and Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen among the locations added to the growing list. The full list is in the live blog below.

Genome sequencing confirmed the outbreak is the Delta strain of the virus, and it originated from New South Wales' major flare-up.

Bloomfield said most of the current cases were young people, and "we could expect already between 50 to 120 cases".

That range was based on new modelling by a team led by Professor Shaun Hendy, of Te Pūnaha Matatini, who told the Herald the median range was sitting around the 100 mark.

"It could be a bit higher or it could be a bit lower."

Because there was no established link to the border yet, the modelling assumed the virus had been circulating for several weeks.

"But there are a couple of things that are helping us and that bring those estimates down," he said.

"One is that vaccination rates are now at the level that they are starting to make a difference to spread.

"Another is that testing rates have been pretty good.

"And a third is that wastewater testing last week came back negative so far too."

Fellow modeller Professor Michael Plank said in the short term, we could expect numbers to grow.

"It's important to remember that when we detect an outbreak like this, we expect to see a lot of cases come in at the start, because that's our contact tracing catching up with the virus," he said.

"So we shouldn't be too alarmed to see a high rate of cases coming in. But that said, obviously, the more cases we pick up in the outbreak, the worse the situation is."

"If it turns out a close link can be established with a case who has returned from New South Wales via the MIQ system, the outbreak could be at the small end of the scale.

"If the source case travelled to New Zealand from another Australian state not required to go into MIQ, the virus could have been spreading undetected for some time and the outbreak could be much bigger."

Plank said an optimistic scenario would also assume the incursion again hadn't resulted in a "super-spreader" event.

"We would still see more cases in this scenario - but not too many."

A number of locations of interest already identified could host such events: among them, Avondale College, SkyCity Casino and the Auckland Central Church of Christ.

Bloomfield pointed out most of the cases identified were in their 20s and had been "out and about", Bloomfield said.

"We're expecting more [cases] - especially the age group and demographics," Ardern added.

Those infected include people who might have visited crowded bars and other "high-risk sites".

Hendy said a "network" model his team were using was offering slightly lower case numbers than other models.

It brought together an impressive array of data - capturing how many people were likely to live in certain households in certain places, and where they travelled to each day - and was much more sophisticated than models used during last year's main outbreak.

"But the challenge we have with our network model is you have to know where to seed it - so if you find out a case is in Devonport [where Case A lives], it's not going to spread as quickly as one in the CBD," Hendy said.

"So you have to take these results with a grain of salt."

Whatever the case was, Plank said moving the whole of New Zealand to Level 4 "was definitely" the right move and would offer the best chance of stopping the outbreak before it became too large.

"Vaccination will help slow the outbreak, but coverage is still too low to make a big difference," he said.

"Although the case lives in Auckland, the virus could be anywhere in the country.

"The national alert level change buys us some time to see results of testing and contact tracing to assess how widely the outbreak has spread."

Plank said Sydney's experience had already shown that half-measures could lead to disaster.

"It's better to go hard at the start and then relax, than the other way round. With Delta, there are no second chances," he said.

"If we all play our part, there's every reason to think that this outbreak can eventually be crushed."

The danger of Delta

While New Zealand has proven stunningly successful at stamping out past strains of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, the Delta variant has changed the game.

Within months of its detection, the Delta variant has become the main variant in many countries, and what one US public health scientist has called the "greatest threat" of the pandemic in 2021.

Perhaps the biggest risk factor is its ability to spread quickly through populations: it was thought to be partly responsible for India's disastrous second wave this year.

It has been shown to be potentially more than twice as transmissable as the original variants.

While the Alpha or B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in Kent, England, was between 43 and 90 per cent more transmissible than earlier variants, Delta could even be between 30 and 100 per cent more transmissible than Alpha.

Although coronavirus outbreaks have tended to follow the "Pareto" or 80-20 principle - in which just 20 per cent of cases cause 80 per cent of infections - studies have suggested Delta flare-ups come with a higher number of infected contacts.

That trend was seen in New Zealand's main outbreak, when one in five adults were responsible for up to 85 per cent of the virus' spread.

In virology, that proportion of people responsible for large amounts of disease transmission is also called the "K number".

Yet the reproduction, or "R0" number – that's the average number of people an infected person passed the virus on to – of the Delta variant has been estimated at five, which is twice as high as the original strain.

So, does a higher "R0" number in turn mean a higher "K" value?

"Delta means that people have an increased viral load, so they're more likely to shed more virus, so I'd assume that the ratio would increase if you had people transmitting to more people," ESR and Otago University virologist Dr Jemma Geoghegan told the Herald last month.

"But it's still hard to know how exactly those ratios change – maybe you've got more of a 50 per cent chance of transmitting. I just don't think there's an answer yet, and I'm not sure if there will be."

Part of the reason could be small changes in the "spike protein" of the variant, which it uses to bind to the ACE2 receptor that gives it entry to human cells.

Another study has suggested a separate mutation could help its ability to fuse with human cells once it latches on – which then allows it to infect more cells and ultimately overwhelm immune defences.

There is also now much evidence to suggest people infected with the variant become more infectious earlier than that of its virus predecessor.

That backs research from Chinese doctors who say up to 12 per cent of patients are becoming severely or critically ill within three to four days of the onset of symptoms.

In the past, the proportion had been only 2 or 3 per cent of those infected.

A study by University of Edinburgh researchers, and published in The Lancet, also suggested the variant carried about double the risk of hospitalisation compared with the Alpha variant.

During the period studied – April 1 to June 6, 2021 – there were 19,543 community cases and 377 hospitalisations where a specific variant of Covid-19 was confirmed.

Of these totals, 7723 cases and 134 hospitalisations were found to have the Delta variant.

And transmission could occur incredibly quickly and easily.

That was demonstrated by the fact the variant was able to be passed on in Auckland's Jet Park quarantine facility last month when room doors in a corridor were opened simultaneously, only for a matter of seconds.

Because of the higher spread rate, experts have warned that, without hard and swift action, our contact tracing capacity could collapse under a Delta outbreak.

That has not been helped by the fact most New Zealanders haven't been using the NZ Covid Tracer app under alert level 1, despite nearly three million downloads to date.

Modelling by Te Pūnaha Matatini researchers has indicated that 83 per cent of Kiwis will need to be vaccinated against less transmissible virus strains, like the original wild type, for measures like lockdowns and 14-day quarantine to be no longer needed.

Yet 97 per cent of the population will need both Pfizer shots to abandon such measures if the country is hit by a wave of a strain as transmissible as Delta.

"If a person infected with a more transmissible variant leaked through New Zealand's border controls, and this sparked a community outbreak, it could be very hard to eliminate," Te Pūnaha Matatini modeller Dr Rachelle Binny told the Herald last month.

At the least, hard social distancing measures like level 4, rapid contact tracing and other measures would likely have to be thrown against an outbreak involving multiple variants, she said.

And even if the virus could be eliminated, it could take much longer on average, and we could expect high numbers of infections before the outbreak was contained.

In this latest instance, that appears to be a worrying possibility.

As Ardern said today: "We are absolutely anticipating more cases."