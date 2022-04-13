Life under the orange traffic light setting, the big test for Wellington's Transmission Gully & major road closure for Easter all in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

If you're struggling to keep track of where you still need to wear a mask under orange, you're not alone.

Mask rules are relaxing - but it doesn't mean Kiwis can go mask-free anywhere.

So where do you still have to wear a mask?

• Domestic flights

• Public transport, including Cook Strait ferries but not including passengers within their allocated carriage on specified KiwiRail services or when you are on a ship that does not have an enclosed space for passengers

• Indoor arrival and departure points for domestic flights and public transport

• If you are aged 12 years or over on Ministry of Education funded school transport and public transport

• Taxis or ride share vehicles

• Inside a retail business, for example supermarkets, malls, pharmacies, petrol stations, and takeaway food stores

• Inside public facilities, such as museums and libraries, but not at swimming pools

• Vet clinics

• Visiting the indoor area of a court or tribunal — unless the judicial officer does not require them

• Premises operated by local and central government agencies, social service providers, and NZ Police

• The public area of premises operated by NZ Post

• When visiting a healthcare service, for example a healthcare or aged care facility

What about at my work?

You still need a mask if you work at:

• Food or drink businesses or services

• Close proximity businesses such as hair salons

• Events

• Gatherings, though this does not need to be a medical grade face mask

• Workplaces may still require employees to wear masks under internal policies

Where can I take my mask off?

• You do not have to wear a mask outside

• You do not have a wear a mask while exercising

• Workplaces that are not public-facing, unless your employer requires it

• Indoor gatherings if there is exclusive use of the venue or defined space, for example weddings or funerals

• Boats or ships that have no enclosed space for passengers, for example jet boat tours

• Charter or group tours

• Private flights

• Places where it is not required by law

When can masks be temporarily removed?

• To determine someone's identity, for example when buying alcohol or completing a financial transaction

• To take medication

• To eat or drink, when eating or drinking is permitted on-site

• To talk with someone who needs to see others' mouths to communicate, due to being deaf or hard of hearing

What else do I need to know?

• Children under 12 are not required to wear a mask

• If you cannot wear a mask for health and disability reasons you are not required to prove your exemption, but you can apply for a communication card if you wish

• T-shirts, bandannas and scarves can no longer be used as face coverings. You must have a mask that attaches around your ears or head with loops.