If you're struggling to keep track of where you still need to wear a mask under orange, you're not alone.
Mask rules are relaxing - but it doesn't mean Kiwis can go mask-free anywhere.
So where do you still have to wear a mask?
• Domestic flights
• Public transport, including Cook Strait ferries but not including passengers within their allocated carriage on specified KiwiRail services or when you are on a ship that does not have an enclosed space for passengers
• Indoor arrival and departure points for domestic flights and public transport
• If you are aged 12 years or over on Ministry of Education funded school transport and public transport
• Taxis or ride share vehicles
• Inside a retail business, for example supermarkets, malls, pharmacies, petrol stations, and takeaway food stores
• Inside public facilities, such as museums and libraries, but not at swimming pools
• Vet clinics
• Visiting the indoor area of a court or tribunal — unless the judicial officer does not require them
• Premises operated by local and central government agencies, social service providers, and NZ Police
• The public area of premises operated by NZ Post
• When visiting a healthcare service, for example a healthcare or aged care facility
What about at my work?
You still need a mask if you work at:
• Food or drink businesses or services
• Close proximity businesses such as hair salons
• Events
• Gatherings, though this does not need to be a medical grade face mask
• Workplaces may still require employees to wear masks under internal policies
Where can I take my mask off?
• You do not have to wear a mask outside
• You do not have a wear a mask while exercising
• Workplaces that are not public-facing, unless your employer requires it
• Indoor gatherings if there is exclusive use of the venue or defined space, for example weddings or funerals
• Boats or ships that have no enclosed space for passengers, for example jet boat tours
• Charter or group tours
• Private flights
• Places where it is not required by law
When can masks be temporarily removed?
• To determine someone's identity, for example when buying alcohol or completing a financial transaction
• To take medication
• To eat or drink, when eating or drinking is permitted on-site
• To talk with someone who needs to see others' mouths to communicate, due to being deaf or hard of hearing
What else do I need to know?
• Children under 12 are not required to wear a mask
• If you cannot wear a mask for health and disability reasons you are not required to prove your exemption, but you can apply for a communication card if you wish
• T-shirts, bandannas and scarves can no longer be used as face coverings. You must have a mask that attaches around your ears or head with loops.