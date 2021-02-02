Covid-19 coronavirus: Christchurch assault victim's family unable to visit from Tonga

CCTV footage of the alleged offender. Photo / Supplied

The closed borders are preventing a Tongan family from getting close to their son after he was sucker-punched by a Mongrel Mob member.

Nineteen-year-old Leni Taufateau's remains in hospital with a fractured skull after his head hit the pavement in the Christchurch attack at about 1am on Sunday.

His friend, Eddy Sunia, said there have been lots of prayers coming from Tonga and it hasn't been easy for his parents.

He said it's been hard with the Covid-19 situation, but everyone is sending messages of support with his recovery.

Taufateau regained consciousness around Tuesday night-Wednesday morning.

The promising 19-year-old rugby player suffered serious injuries after the incident.

Police say the attacker was a member of a Mongrel Mob group in town for the weekend.

"The victim became unconscious and was transported to hospital where he remains," Reeves said.

"The offender was one of a group of Mongrel Mob who were socialising in town at the time and is described as Māori with tattoos on his arms, wearing black clothing, a black hat and a red bandanna wrapped around his wrist."

Police are appealing to the public for information to help find the offender.

"Anyone who has information about the assault is encouraged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210131/5776 or anonymously on 0800 Crimestoppers."