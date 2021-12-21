Covid 19 Coronavirus: Child vaccinations - parents put at ease, more students to return to school

Vaccine myths debunked - The experimental myth. Video / NZ Herald

Parents are being put at ease with the Government's move to allow children to get their first Covid jab next month, with the hope it would encourage more students to return to school.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced earlier this afternoon that children aged 5 to 11 would be eligible get vaccinated against the highly infectious virus from January 17.

President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF) Perry Rush welcomed the news, saying it brought a high amount of safety and certainty to parents and would encourage more young people to return to school.

Some parents have been holding off allowing their children to go back to school out of fear of not been vaccinated, Rush, who is also the principal at Hastings Intermediate School said.

Hipkins said: "There are 476,000 children between ages 5-11 who will become eligible to get their first dose from this date, and their second dose at least eight weeks later."

While it's a significant step towards protecting our country against Covid, one expert warned it was essential that the childhood vaccination rollout actively focused on equity.

University of Waikato's Te Ngira Institute of Population Research health geographer Dr Jesse Whitehead said pro-equity measures were needed to ensure high levels of vaccination for Māori, Pacific and socio-economically constrained children.

"While the adult rollout has created additional travel barriers for Māori, Pacific and rural populations, there are opportunities to remove these in the child rollout," Whitehead said.

Hipkins said vaccination of children would be a choice of parents, but he couldn't speak strongly enough of the vaccine's importance.

The vaccine rollout would be carried out in schools but not every school. In smaller communities, like Northland, the schools would be the centre of the community and could lead to whanau being vaccinated.

Health officials would reach more rapidly into remote communities, he said.

Hipkins ruled out bringing young people into the vaccine pass framework, nor would the Government make vaccination mandatory for young people.

In the country's Delta outbreak, 24 per cent of cases had been aged 11 or under.

As we have seen to date, the virus can be unpredictable, Hipkins said.

"While Covid-19 generally has milder effects in children, with symptoms similar to a cold, some children become severely ill and require hospitalisation.

"Like we have seen with adults, if your child is infected with Covid-19 they may transmit the virus to other people. Immunising 5 to 11-year-olds helps protect whānau members whose health makes them more vulnerable to Covid-19."

University of Otago immunologist Dianne Sika-Paotonu said children aged nine years and under made up 7 per cent of all hospitalisations in New Zealand during the Delta outbreak.

It was crucial we kept our children safe and protected from Covid, Sika-Paotonu said.

"It was devastating to hear of the recent passing away of a child during this Delta outbreak – with sympathies and condolences respectfully extended to all family, whānau and kāinga at this time.

"We need to make sure we're vaccinated, and that those who come into contact with them are also vaccinated."

Earlier today, Hipkins also revealed changes to bolster New Zealand's defences against the Omicron variant, including pushing out changes to the border rules until the end of February.

About child vaccinations:

• Children needed two doses of the vaccine to be fully protected. It is recommended that these are given at least eight weeks apart, however the interval can be safely shortened to a minimum of 21 days if needed, for example if your child is starting significant immunosuppression treatment.

• The vaccine is free. A parent, caregiver or legal guardian will need to accompany your child to their appointment(s) as the responsible adult and provide consent for them to be vaccinated.

• The vaccine has been through clinical trials in children of the same age group. In general, the side effects that were reported were mild, didn't last long, and were similar to side effects from other routine vaccines.

• Myocarditis and pericarditis are very rare but serious side effects of the Pfizer vaccine. In the clinical trial no cases were seen in children aged 5 to 11, however it is important to be aware of the symptoms for all ages who are vaccinated.

The Covid-19 Vaccination Technical Advisory Group (CV-TAG) and Medsafe will continue to monitor safety data, including for these rare side effects, from the rollout of programmes to 5-to-11- year-old children in other countries.

• Parents or caregivers can go to a walk-in clinic with their tamariki or use BookMyVaccine.nz to get immunised with their usual health provider, hauora, or general practice (make sure you select the appropriate age range).

• If you want to book for more than one child or you're unable to book online, you can call the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 (8am to 8pm, 7 days a week).

• To book an immunisation appointment for your tamariki, either:

- Call: 0800 28 29 26 and push 2

- Free text: 8988

- Email: accessiblecovidvaccinations@whakarongorau.nz