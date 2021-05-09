Covid 19 coronavirus: Case update before Sydney, NSW flight bubble resumes

Introduction of the travel bubble freeze into New South Wales affected scores of families hoping to reunite for Mother's Day. Photo / Supplied

9 May, 2021 12:30 AM 2 minutes to read

The Ministry of Health is expected to provide an update on any new Covid-19 cases about 1pm today.

Yesterday there were no new community cases of Covid-19, but three in managed isolation.

The three new cases came from France, the Maldives and Guatemala.

Meanwhile, flights to and from Sydney as part of the transtasman travel bubble are set to resume tonight.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the move yesterday - after the flights were put on ice because of a case in the community detected in Sydney this week.

Hipkins said the risk to public health in New Zealand remained low and the Ministry of Health had advised airlines flights can resume from 11.59pm tonight, subject to there being no further significant developments.

Health officials are also investigating the deaths of two New Zealanders in their 80s who have died since having the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 jab under "an abundance of caution".

Officials have stated there is currently no direct link to the vaccinations.

The Ministry of Health says it has been made aware of the deaths and "through an abundance of caution" it is investigating fully.

Medical staff believe the deaths are not related to being vaccinated.

"Our sincere sympathy to their families and friends who are grieving their loss," a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

Both deaths have been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring.

The process includes Medsafe "closely" monitoring all reports.