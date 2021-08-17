Covid-19 coronavirus: Aucklanders rush to supermarkets despite pleas not to panic-buy

A positive case of Covid-19 identified in the Auckland community early this afternoon is under investigation. video / Getty / NZ Herald

A positive case of Covid-19 identified in the Auckland community early this afternoon is under investigation. video / Getty / NZ Herald

People are being urged not to panic buy groceries this evening.

Long queues are already swamping checkouts and online shopping websites appear to be crashing. Home delivery time slots are booking out fast, with one person claiming the next available time to have their groceries delivered is Saturday.

Police said it will be increasing visibility at supermarkets to "provide both workers and the public with reassurance".

Countdown spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin urged customers to "keep calm".

"We'd ask customers to wear a mask when you're shopping in our stores as an extra precaution, and use the contact tracing app as you come in.

Empty toilet paper shelf at the Aotea Countdown supermarket in Porirua as New Zeaalnd goes into a snap lockdown. Photo / Supplied / Sarah Mitchell

"All of our stores are open and we will have physical distancing measures in place, as well as extra cleaning and hygiene practises.

"We're seeing extra demand for online shopping and remind everyone that all our stores are open and there is plenty of food and other groceries so there's no need to buy more than you need."

Case is from Devonport

The positive community case of Covid-19 announced today is a man from Devonport.

He tested positive after visiting his GP, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said tonight.

His infectious period is thought to have started on Thursday, August 12.

He was not vaccinated but his wife was fully vaccinated and she had returned a negative Covid-19 test result, Bloomfield added.

"He was making every attempt to book in his vaccination," Bloomfield said.

And the Devonport man earned praise Dr Bloomfield for frequently scanning in using the NZCOVID Tracer app.

He and his wife travelled to Coromandel township on Friday and stayed for the weekend.

The man's frequent scanning had helped authorities pinpoint locations of interest.

The couple visited Coromandel and stayed at the Star and Garter hotel. The Ministry of Health has released a list of current locations of interest.

Recently, the Devonport couple had been self-isolating at home.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tonight said genome sequencing would be needed to determine what strain of Covid the Auckland man had.

Ardern said every case in the country's MIQ facilities recently had been of the Delta variant.

Before 6pm, a source close to the Government said Auckland and Coromandel will go into level-4 lockdown for seven days - and the rest of the country for three days.

A pharmacy in Devonport's Victoria Rd told the Herald they had been told not to say anything before hanging up this afternoon.

A staff member at Takapuna Grammar School said they'd heard the positive case may be in the Devonport area.

The tip was "unsubstantiated" but the school was preparing for lockdown.

There is speculation that the new positive community case of Covid-19 is from Devonport. Photo / Alex Burton

A post on the Devonport community Facebook page said there was apparently a community Covid-19 case today, in Devonport, not yet linked to the border.

"As a precaution could you please make sure you are wearing masks if you're catching public transport home after work today," the post added.

"If you're not comfortable catching public transport please Uber."

‌

The posts also advised people to take devices and laptop computers home this evening in preparation for working from home.

Before the Government's 6pm announcement, Newstalk ZB's political editor Barry Soper was told the person travelled between Auckland and Coromandel.

"One of my very good sources during this pandemic ... believes this person who is carrying Covid 19 [was] not linked to the borders and he travels."

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesman said he was not aware of any military personnel involved with Auckland's new positive Covid case.

Devonport Business Association spokesman Shaulyn van Baaren said she was unaware if the community case was from Devonport.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and be tuned into this evening's address."