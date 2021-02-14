Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland woman 'kind of devastated' as flight to Sydney cancelled

An Auckland woman who was just hours away from boarding a flight to Sydney to meet her baby nephew for the first time is anxiously waiting to see what happens with the latest outbreak.

Deanna Didovich hadn't seen her sister in a year and had spent months planning a trip to visit her, her husband and the new baby when Auckland was plunged back into level 3 lockdown yesterday.

"I've had my isolation booked for a few months now. Obviously it took a lot of planning to be able to get the isolation date and get it all locked in," the 36-year-old said.

But now the trip is shrouded in uncertainty, with Didovich waiting to see whether the three-day lockdown will be extended.

She has tentatively rebooked on a flight for Thursday, with hopes she'll still be able to make it to Australia for the long-awaited visit.

"It is really hard because she's my only sister," Didovich said.

While her sister has plenty of friends in Sydney, the rest of her family members are back in New Zealand. Didovich was going to be the first family member to visit her sister since the pandemic began.

The baby, born in November, is also Didovich's first nephew and her parents' first grandchild.

Didovich's flight was meant to leave at 6.15 last night. She had been keeping an eye on the Covid-19 updates but went to gate at 5.50pm hoping she would still be able to fly.

But the flight was postponed, with Air New Zealand announcing at 7.45pm that it was cancelled.

Didovich had held off on calling her sister until she knew for sure that the flight was cancelled, but rang her as soon as she got the news.

"Of course she was really upset, I was really upset. It's just one of those things, we just don't know, nothing's really certain. It was just unfortunate timing," she said.

Didovich was "kind of devastated" but understood the need for the restrictions and cancellations.

"I feel really upset that I'm not going to be able to see them, it's all so unknown now . . . but I'm understanding that what happens has to happen."

She had thought it was "perfect timing" for a visit. She would not have had to isolate once arriving in Sydney, but now that was unclear.

If she does make it over to Australia later this week, she may have to stay in isolation on both sides of the trip.

Australia's expert medical panel made a decision late on Sunday night stopping quarantine-free travel from New Zealand.

It means anyone who flies into Australia from today will have to spend a fortnight in hotel quarantine.

The new rule will remain in place for the next three days before the situation is reassessed.

It had not escaped Didovich that if she booked her flight for a day earlier her visit would not have been disrupted at all.

"[I thought] 'oh damn it, I was so close'.

"I'm crossing my fingers but I just don't know what's going to happen."

She hoped New Zealand was able to get the latest outbreak under control quickly.

Auckland Airport last night said it would remain operational but that travel to and from Auckland was restricted to those needing to get home or travelling for other essential purposes.

Access to the domestic and international terminals will only be open to passengers travelling that day, it said in a statement.

"We know this change to alert levels may be stressful for those travelling between now and Wednesday, so don't hesitate to ask one of our terminal staff if you need assistance."

Auckland Airport's tips for travellers include:

- Give yourself more time. Things might take a bit longer – from check-in to boarding – so please give yourself plenty of time to get to and through the airport

- Only passengers can come into the terminal. Be prepared to have your travel itinerary checked at the door, and you may be asked about your reason for travel. If you're unable to catch your flight without assistance, one support person will be able to enter the terminal building with you.

- There might be extra wait time inside the terminal. We're going to need to carefully manage your journey through the terminal to ensure everyone can keep a safe space between them and their fellow passengers. This might mean some additional time spent waiting to be processed. Please be patient.

- Stay safe and leave space. We've got lots of reminders in place to maintain physical distancing, but we need everyone to play their part to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

- Scan with your COVID-19 Tracer app and make sure Bluetooth is on or keep a notebook record of your visit to the terminal.

- You'll need to wear a mask on your flight and public transport to and from the airport, and we're asking people to wear masks when they are inside the terminal.

- Please use the hand sanitiser stations around the terminal, the disposable wipe stations you will find at trolley stands, and bins for the disposal of face masks are available throughout the terminal.