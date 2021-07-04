Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland rollout not affected by vaccine shortage

It will be business as usual at Ōtara's vaccination centre in Auckland this week, even as the rollout hangs on a shipment of 150,000 vaccines expected on Tuesday. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland's Covid vaccine rollout should run without a hitch today as New Zealand's health officials await a crucial Pfizer delivery.

Last week, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins warned that vaccine stocks will be at "almost zero" around today, before a shipment of 150,000 Pfizer doses arrives tomorrow morning.

In total, the country is due to receive one million doses this month. However, getting tomorrow's vaccines from farm to table - or runway to arm - for New Zealand's 20 District Health Boards in quick fashion could prove difficult.

Nevertheless, those in charge of Auckland's vaccine rollout - the Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre - are not anticipating any delays as no changes have been made to bookings at any community vaccination centres.

"We have been managing our bookings and supply in Auckland very carefully over the last few weeks across all of our community vaccination centres, general practices and pharmacies to ensure we have enough supply to service all existing bookings," a centre spokesperson said.

Iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei officially opened its vaccination centre in St Johns on June 28.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei trust board member Tama Davis didn't expect any issues with vaccine supply as the centre slowly built its capacity to about 750 vaccines administered per week.

The NZ Herald has reported on the string of issues Aucklanders have experienced trying to get the jab, including six-week waits for bookings and confusion over walk-ins being vaccinated.

While many have been frustrated by the process, almost all commended the staff at vaccination centres for making the actual vaccination a comfortable experience.

On June 17, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Auckland would be the last DHB to be moved over to the Book My Vaccine national booking system, given the sheer amount of data to be transferred.

However, it seems Ardern's plan may have been changed as the centre spokesperson confirmed all vaccination centres switched to the national system last week.

The Herald understands some DHBs had not transferred to the national system yet.

The Ministry of Health did not respond to questions about this before edition time.

The ministry was also asked whether it expected any vaccination delays across DHBs this week, but it did not respond in time.

Another problem reported by Aucklanders getting vaccinated had been receiving misleading or incorrect text messages and emails, informing people of appointments they didn't have or had cancelled.

The first batch of 650,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is offloaded at Auckland International Airport in February. Photo / Supplied

It appears this problem has extended to the national system as a "small" number of people were sent texts in error last week, telling them they were in Group 3 and should book their vaccination.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson explained some people may have been surprised to receive a text if their invitation was based on health conditions which were no longer actively treated.

"Some people who received a text confirming they are in Group 3 have told us they are healthy and are happy to wait for their vaccine for now – and that's fine.

"If you are one of these people you don't have to make a booking immediately."

Auckland community vaccination centres (in addition to 32 GPs and two pharmacies):

• Pukekohe

• Manurewa

• Takanini

• Ōtara

• Highbrook, East Tāmaki

• Mt Wellington

• Tāmaki/Glen Innes

• The Atrium, CBD

• Birkenhead

• Albany

• Henderson

• Westgate