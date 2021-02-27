Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland couple hold wedding hour before lockdown

The couple held the wedding at home, at 11pm last night. Photo / 123rf

An Auckland couple who were meant to have their wedding next weekend rushed to tie the knot last night before the city went back into level 3 lockdown.

Photos posted to social media show how the couple managed to get everything organised within an hour of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's lockdown announcement, and how they ended up marrying just before returning to level 3.

With the prospect of having to cancel their wedding, or hold it with just 10 people present, the couple decided to host a snap wedding at their home, at 11pm last night.

A friend of the couple, Eden Fusitu'a, posted photos of the snap ceremony online.

Had to share because how special and what a story pic.twitter.com/scXIwneKlP — Eden Fusitu’a (@edenfusitua) February 27, 2021

"Some friends weren't going to be able to have their planned wedding next weekend so with 1 hours notice, an 11pm wedding at their home," she wrote on Twitter.

"Had to share because how special and what a story."

Twitter users loved the couple's determination to make their wedding day a special one, despite the rushed circumstances.

"What a beautiful, heartwarming story. This has brought joy to my lockdown-weary soul. Thanks for sharing," one person commented.

"Holy moly. The amount of people who have showed up with short notice is pretty impressive," another person said.

Auckland began a snap lockdown at 6am today, after news of another positive case in the community emerged yesterday.

The city will be under alert level 3 rules for a minimum of seven days.