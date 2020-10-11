Covid 19 coronavirus: Are there any cases in managed isolation today?

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Health is due to reveal if there are any Covid-19 cases today.

The details will be released in a statement rather than a press conference,

Yesterday's cases

one imported case was reported in a managed isolation facility yesterday.

That positive case was a person who arrived on a flight from India on September 26 and is staying at a quarantine facility in Auckland.

The victim is linked as a close contact of two people who tested positive previously.

As of yesterday, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand stood at 1515 people.

New figures around the number of Covid tests carried out in New Zealand were also released by health officials yesterday.

More than 1 million Kiwis have had a Covid test

The Ministry of Health reported we had just passed the 1 million mark - with a total of 1,000,764 test completed as of yesterday.

Director general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, acknowledged that reaching that mark showed the continued effort in New Zealand to stamp out the virus.

"The milestone of a million tests reflects a sustained team effort," he said.

"I want to recognise everyone who has been tested to date and the skilled workforce carrying out the testing.

Bloomfield thanked all those who had been part of the process.

"Thank you for your contribution. You have made a difference."