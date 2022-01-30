Staff member at Colwyn House Lifecare isolating after testing positive for Covid. Photo / Warren Buckland

A staff member of Colwyn House resthome in Hastings has tested positive for Covid.

The staff member is now in isolation following a positive test on Sunday, and the rest home has enforced a no-visitor policy which will remain in place until Wednesday, Heritage Lifecare chief executive Norah Barlow said.

Barlow said the rest home was following public health advice for all close contacts.

"The staff member hasn't been to work since last-Tuesday. They are now isolating," she said.

"They took the test as soon as they needed to, and the results came back yesterday.

"There are limited number of close contacts to the staff member, as staff members are very wing-specific."

She said there were no residents sick or displaying Covid symptoms, and there were no residents who had taken a Covid-test, after the staff member testing positive.

"A vast majority of our residents, I'd say 98 per cent, are vaccinated."

She said staffing had been re-organised to cover for the staff member with Covid.

The rest home has three wings, with 65 residents and approximately 65 staff members.