February 9 2022 Protesters have tried to breach the gates of parliament, prompting a wall of police to make arrests. Video / Mark Mitchell / NZ Herald

A group of anti-mandate and freedom protesters have left a threatening message on the forecourt of Parliament targeting politicians and the Government.

On Wednesday, hundreds gathered outside parliament, with many calling for the arrest of Andrew Little and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the dropping of vaccine mandates.

But protesters took it one step further, writing "hang 'em high" behind the police front line in response to the Government's mandate policy.

"Hang 'em high" is a reference to a method of killing.

The threatening message was shared all over social media, with MPs responding to the death threats.

The chilling message left for politicians to read outside parliament. Photo / Nicola Willis / Twitter

National MP Chris Bishop shared a photo of the words chalked on the ground as police guarding Parliament, writing: "Quite extraordinary scenes at Parliament today. Thank you to the great men and women of the NZ Police.

"The words on the ground say 'Hang 'em High'."

National Deputy Leader Nicola Willis praised police for their efforts on the front line.

"Let us thank and praise the brave men and women of the New Zealand Police."

Let us thank and praise the brave men and women of the New Zealand Police.

There are also allegations a number of protesters were parading signs that called on MPs to be lynched.

The alarming message gained attention around the country, with social media condemning the motifs.

"The anti-freedom for everyone else protesters claim they're 'peaceful' but we've seen many signs to hang people, protesters calling for executions, 'hang em high' written outside of parliament plus a hit list ... and they wonder why the politicians will not come to see them," one wrote.

"The anti-freedom for everyone else protesters claim they're 'peaceful' but we've seen many signs to hang people, protesters calling for executions, 'hang em high' written outside of parliament plus a hit list ... and they wonder why the politicians will not come to see them," one wrote.

Another added: "Protests are meant to be disruptive. The point of a protest is to tell someone something they don't want to hear. But writing 'hang 'em high' on the forecourt and parading with signs calling for MPs to be lynched seems ... aggressive and excessive."

Another added: "Protests are meant to be disruptive. The point of a protest is to tell someone something they don't want to hear. But writing 'hang 'em high' on the forecourt and parading with signs calling for MPs to be lynched seems ... aggressive and excessive."

Big sign on the ground of parliament with "Hang 'em high" in chalk.



Protestors "I can't believe no MP's will talk to us"



Big sign on the ground of parliament with "Hang 'em high" in chalk.

Protestors "I can't believe no MP's will talk to us"

The message comes after three men were arrested yesterday when a small group attempted to breach gates set up on the Parliamentary forecourt as a barrier preventing access to the main buildings.

The men - aged 61, 57 and 50 - were charged with obstruction and were bailed to appear in the Wellington District Court next Monday.

The men were also issued trespass notices. They were the only protesters trespassed, police said.

Police last night said they continued "to engage with organisers from the different groups present" and that staff would remain on Parliament grounds overnight.

While most of the day was peaceful, there were reports of members of the public being abused by protesters, including a 17-year-old girl who had eggs hurled at her because she was wearing a mask. Singer Hollie Smith tweeted that a friend had been punched as she walked past.

Anti-mandate protester and former Taranaki Regional Council candidate Brett Power is arrested after leading a charge at police lines at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This morning, police remained tight-lipped as to whether they will try to shift hundreds of protesters camped outside Parliament.

In a statement just after 10pm last night, Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said police and parliamentary security staff had earlier made an approach to organisers "on behalf of the Speaker of the House, to request the removal of tents and all structures within Parliament grounds.

"This did not constitute a trespass notice."

Parnell indicated earlier that police were willing to wait the protesters out.

Police would "continue to monitor activity", recognising people had a right to peaceful protest.