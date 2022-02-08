Uni students call on Omicron clarity, conversion therapy ban one step closer and how the Government plan to keep essential workers at work in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Speaker Trevor Mallard is threatening to trespass anti-vaccine mandate demonstrators who have camped out overnight at Parliament.

Thousands of protesters brought Wellington's city streets to a standstill yesterday when they arrived for Convoy 2022 - a movement in protest against ongoing Covid restrictions, including vaccine mandates.

A spokesperson yesterday said they're "in for the long haul" and intend to stay for days, with some remaining on Parliament's lawns overnight.

This morning Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said he would trespass the group if they refused to move.

Wellington District road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said they recognised individuals had a lawful right to protest and had been monitoring the protest throughout the day.

"While there has been some disruption to traffic, there have been no significant incidents and subsequently no arrests," he said.

"Police staff will continue to have a presence at the protest and will deal with incidents as they arise."

The movement has attracted people from all over New Zealand, with hundreds of cars, trucks and motorbikes travelling from both ends of the country to arrive in Wellington yesterday.

Major highways into Wellington were brought to a standstill and the roads around Parliament blocked as hundreds of vehicles flooded into the capital.

A voices of Freedom spokesman addressed the crowd at Parliament yesterday, saying they intended to stay for several days.

"We're here for the long haul, and at least for a few days, with an opportunity for anyone to speak here between 11am and 1pm," he said.

"It's now up to each and every one of you to go back to your towns and cities, and stand up, stand up for freedom."