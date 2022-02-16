Focus Live: Wellington Covid-19 convoy protest

Towing of the hundreds of vehicles illegally camped around Parliament is set to begin today, as the protest passes day nine of its occupation at parliament.

It's been well over a week since Covid response protesters first brought parts of Wellington city to a standstill, and police and council have now signalled they will be taking a firmer line.

Wellington City Council has now issued more than 500 parking fines so far, while Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said this morning the towing of illegally parked vehicles would begin today.

The principal of a nearby Wellington school said they are advising all staff and students to take alternative routes to school after "confronting" experiences with anti-mandate protesters at the start of the protests.

Queen Margaret College principal Jayne-Ann Young said uniformed children on the way to school, some under 10, were verbally abused for wearing masks.

"People were coming up to them, very close, unmasked, and they were being told masks were unnecessary, Covid is not a problem and it's all just rubbish."

She said this was disappointing and giving misinformation to young people who have been getting clear messages otherwise.

About a kilometre away from the protests on the Parliament lawn, classes and activities at the Wellington girls' school are otherwise unaffected.

Young said the ongoing blockade is now more of an inconvenience for everyone.

National recently lodged a notice of a motion of no confidence in Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard over his handling of the Parliament protesters.

Chris Bishop today described Mallard's behaviour as "unedifying, embarrassing and childish" after the sprinklers were turned on and protesters were subjected to Barry Manilow music.

"Many New Zealanders are appalled and so are we," Bishop said.

"You can disagree with people without disrespecting them, and Mr Mallard's petulant behaviour has only inflamed an already tense situation."

National has repeatedly sought motions of no-confidence in Mallard with no success.

Day 9 of the Anti Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / George Heard

Meanwhile Act leader David Seymour said he's met with some of the anti-mandate protesters' leadership, and said it's time for a 'mature conversation' about de-escalation.

The Act leader said he'd met with several dozen people linked to the protest, and changed his mind after a local bar owner told him the protest situation was changing and the worst elements had left.

"I've met with an intermediary to deliver that message...they've asked not to be identified," Seymour said.

"A large part of their concern is they feel no-one's listening to them."

Seymour said political leaders would not meet with protest leaders as along as abusive and threatening behaviour continued.

He said on the other hand, dehumanising protesters or calling them "feral" was highly unhelpful.

"One of the things that's clear is it's becoming increasingly organised."

Asked what he thought several protest leaders wanted, Seymour said they wanted mandates gone.

It comes after Cabinet Minister Megan Woods told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking earlier that it is not true that any government ministers will meet with protesters or their representatives today.

Protesters urge one another to "hold the line" as police presence increased. Photo / George Heard

Wellington City Council said they yesterday issued about 335 tickets to illegally parked vehicles in the area of the protest, bringing the total to more than 500 fines since the protest began.

In an update this morning they said a dedicated council team has been established to address the wide-ranging operational issues with the protest.

The statement said the council team was following "every possible route and option", but for security reasons they were unable to provide detailed information at this time.

"Where we can, we will keep Wellingtonians informed of developments, but we ask for your patience and tolerance while we work to resolve this difficult situation."

Protesters doing yoga at Parliament on day nine of the occupation. Photo / George Heard

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster also said this morning towing trucks will begin removing vehicles today.

Speaking with Mike Hosking, he said they've also appealed for more assistance including from the New Zealand Defence Force for their towing capabilities.



On whether the police were doing enough he said it was important they took a measured approach.

"If we went in there early on guns blazing that we would have had a much messier and problematic situation on our hands.

"What we need here is a resolution that means normal people can go about their normal lives safely and that calls for a measured approach on police's behalf."

Appearing on AM earlier, Coster said towies would be required to move the vehicles, but they would be supported by police officers.

"We are not seeking an escalation here, we just need to clear the roads," he said.

"We are engaging with protesters about the manner of the protest. But there has to be a line here - this can't go on indefinitely.