Focus Live: Wellington Covid-19 convoy protest

The woman who made headlines for being dragged from the protest naked by police has addressed the hundreds of protesters still occupying Parliaments lawn, saying officers were "very kind" to her.

In a speech to the waiting crowd on Tuesday, the woman said while she "definitely didn't want to be naked" she felt safe.

"My sister Sharon was meditating beside me. Breathing was what got me through. I did have a panic attack when I saw the cubicle I was going to, but a nice officer helped calm me down."

"They were very kind to me in custody considering how cheeky I was."

The woman went viral for her arrest, during which she was dragged by her hair by police.

When asked why she was naked, she said, "In my experience at other occupation and seeing wahine take their clothes off, it worked."

"We greased up with coconut oil," she laughed, adding that before her arrest she had been "throwing" her naked body at them to make them back off.

"I would do a bit of twerking."

The crowd on Parliament's lawn continues to grow under the Wellington sun, as the Covid-19 anti-mandate protest enters its second week.

Those camped on the front lawn of Parliament woke up to calm and still conditions on day eight of their sit-in, and have been joined by hundreds more throughout the morning.

They appear to have largely ignored a police offer of free parking on Monday night, which invited those unlawfully parked to move their vehicles to Sky Stadium.

On Tuesday morning, only a handful of vehicles from the protest had been shifted to the stadium. Regardless of the low uptake, the carpark will be kept open to protesters for at least a few more days.

Meanwhile, Wellington City Council has issued about 180 parking tickets in the area of the protest over the past week.

Council spokesman Richard MacLean said just one ticket has been paid.

Vehicles parked on the footpath were slapped with a $40 fine and those parked on broken yellow lines were issued with a $60 fine.

Tickets were also issued on the grounds of "parking inconsiderately", MacLean said.

Parking wardens issued the tickets with police at their side.

"Obviously we are concerned about the safety of our staff," MacLean said.

While no further tickets have been issued this week, the council is keeping its options open, MacLean said.

An empty carpark at Wellington's Sky Stadium. Photo / Nick James

Drop in Covid-19 cases, NZ set to move into next phase of response

There are 744 new cases of Covid in the commnity today,

on the eve of the country moving into the next phase of its response.

It comes after consecutive record days that have seen case numbers surge. The high numbers - and resulting queues at testing stations - have led to a change in the rules, with health bosses saying only get tested under specific circumstances.

Forty people with Covid-19 are in hospitals at Whangārei, North Shore, Middlemore, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, the Ministry of Health said in its 1pm update.

None are in intensive care. The average age of those hospitalised in 59.

New Zealand enters the next stage of the planned three-phase Omicron response tonight, after a record 981 new community cases were recorded yesterday.

Calmer atmosphere as occupation enters second week

As the occupation enters its second week, the atmosphere at the camp resembles more of a farmer's market than the high tensions seen last week. Rubbish is continuing to pile up.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the council was trying to get a truck in every day to remove rubbish from the streets, even though it wasn't in official council rubbish bags.

"It's all about the need to keep the city from turning into a rubbish tip", he said

There seem to be far fewer graphic signs; most of them say some variation of "End the Mandates" or "Freedom for New Zealand" rather than some of the aggressive and threatening messaging seen earlier on.

Warm and still conditions in Wellington after a wild weekend of weather. Photo / George Heard

One protester spoke passionately about a friend who he believed had died from the vaccine, while another said she was double vaccinated, but wanted to speak out to discredit reports made by police of unsanitary conditions at camp.

Rubbish contiunes to pile up near the protest. Photo / Nick James

She implored the people of Wellington to come to support the protest movement.

Another speaker warned protesters there were "wolves in sheep's clothing" among the group and people trying to infiltrate the movement.

"Don't trust everyone who comes up here and speaks, even me," he said.

Victoria University's Vice-Chancellor Grant Guilford said they had to close the campus near Parliament because so many people were parked in the car parks and camping on the lawn.

The university had locked down the business school and law faculty and had advised 1500 summer students to stay home with classes moved online.

On top of the students, there were another 250 to 300 staff who had also been impacted.

A protester's camp, complete with planted ferns and a letterbox, on Parliament's lawn on day eight of the protest. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Speaking to RNZ, Guilford said police had a trespass notice to use if and when they thought it was appropriate.

"We are determined not to act in isolation of the police for obvious reasons."

He said there was "a lot of confusion on the ground" because the law building was called the Old Government Building so people were struggling to differentiate the university from the government.

The main bus terminal was also closed due to the protest and heading into the first trimester it would be much more challenging as they would be managing 22,000 students.

Students and staff had been physically and verbally abused by some people in the crowd.

"That sense of intimidation is especially felt by our female students and staff and as a result, we've advised them to stay away."

He said they were just having to "wait it out" and he supported the police's very careful approach to this.

"I don't think they are going anywhere until such time until some of their demands are met or they are physically removed."

The university had also beefed up its security.