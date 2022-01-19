Covid-19 case detected in Manawatū region

A case of Covid-19 has been found in Manawatū. Photo / 123rf

A new case of Covid-19 has been found in the Manawatū region, MidCentral health authorities have confirmed.

MidCentral DHB Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies confirmed the case earlier this morning.

"A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in the MidCentral rohe," she said.

"Public Health investigations are currently under way with the case, who is based in Manawatū, and we will release more information, including details about any potential exposure events, as soon as possible."

There are currently no locations of interest listed for the Manawatū region.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith said this morning he had not yet been informed of the Covid-positive case, but was not surprised the virus had made its way into the region.