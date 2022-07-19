Christchurch Hospital. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

By RNZ

Canterbury district's hospitals and health centres are banning visitors who don't wear masks, in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Even those with an exemption will not be allowed to visit patients in hospitals or health centres without a mask.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury said a "significant proportion of the workforce" was unwell or looking after whānau at home. Respiratory illnesses and Covid-19 had had a far greater impact, earlier in winter than usual, across hospitals and primary care, it said.

Canterbury/West Coast has 115 Covid-19 patients in hospital.

To protect vulnerable patients visitor restrictions were being tightened and a 'no mask, no entry' policy was being enforced.

Children under the age of 16 will not be allowed into Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury facilities, unless the visit is prearranged on compassionate grounds.

"This is because medical masks are less likely to fit under 16s well and children are less likely to be able to wear them correctly for the duration of a visit," Becky Hickmott, incident management controller for the Omicron outbreak, said.

"Anyone who looks like they might be under 16, but isn't, should bring some photo ID with them as proof of age."

Hospitals in Northland have also taken measures to manage Covid-19 outbreaks.

Dargaville Hospital yesterday closed its general ward to visitors after a number of patients tested positive for the coronavirus. Northland DHB reminded people not to visit a hospital if they were unwell and that visitors must wear a mask.

Last Thursday, Whangārei Hospital temporarily closed Ward 1 to visitors after some patients tested positive.

