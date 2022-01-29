January 29 2022 There were 97 cases of Covid-19 in the community today, including 11 new confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

A Burger Fuel restaurant in New Plymouth with indoor seating has been listed as a high risk Covid-19 location of interest today.

Health officials said anyone who visited Burger Fuel at Elliott St between 2pm and 3pm on January 25 should self-isolate and get tested for Covid immediately.

A second test should be taken on day five and further isolation and testing requirements will be provided, said health officials.

12pm update

Katikati:

* Jan 25 (Tue) 4:00 PM-5:00 PM: Countdown Katikati

Lower Hutt:

* Jan 21 (Fri) 4:27 PM-5:00 PM: Gilmours Wellington

New Plymouth:

* Jan 25 (Tue) 2:00 PM-3:00 PM: Burger Fuel New Plymouth Takeaway Customers

* Jan 25 (Tue) 2:00 PM-3:00 PM: Burger Fuel New Plymouth Indoor Seating High risk

Rotorua:

* Jan 17 (Mon) 6:24 AM-6:45 AM: Rotorua Regional Airport

Tauranga:

* Jan 25 (Tue) 3:38 PM-4:00 PM: Indo Spice World Tauranga

Wellington:

* Jan 19 (Wed) 9:00 PM-9:30 PM: Peloton Bar And Eatery Rongotai

* Jan 24 (Mon) 10:30 AM-10:40 AM: Z Mungavin Avenue Service Station Porirua

Earlier this morning, three locations of interests in the Wellington region, Rotorua Airport and a burger restaurant in Kerikeri were released by health officials.

None of the locations of interest are deemed high risk but people are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days, and, if symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until they get a negative test result.

The three locations of interest in the Wellington region are Synergy Hair at Queensgate between 4pm and 5pm on January 23, SuperValue at Cannons Creek in Porirua between 11.05am and 11.15am on January 24, and Preservatorium Cafe at Te Aro in central Wellington between 7.37am and 8.10am on January 25.

Anyone who was at Rotorua Airport between 9.54am and 10am on January 27 and Burger Fiasko in Kerkeri between 3.30pm and 4pm on January 27 must follow the self-monitoring guidelines.

Health officials yesterday said a series of Air NZ flights, Auckland Airport's domestic lounge and a Sikh temple in Hamilton are among new high-risk locations.

People on a series of recent flights from destinations, including Auckland, Wellington Christchurch and Nelson, as well as those in Auckland Airport must self-isolate and be tested immediately for Covid.

It also emerged that an Air NZ flight, NZ8273 from Kerikeri to Auckland, carried Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro, who are both isolating after a flight attendant tested positive for Omicron.

A person with Covid-19 travelled on a Waiheke Island ferry on Tuesday. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A statement released by the Prime Minister's office shortly after 10pm last night said: "Whole genome sequencing for the case has been requested with an expected result on Sunday.

"The result is expected to indicate that the case has been infected with the Omicron variant and the public health response reflects this.

"All other passengers on board NZ8273 are also deemed close contacts and are required to self-isolate, get tested immediately and remain in isolation for 10 days following their exposure."

Ardern and Kiro were returning from Waitangi last Saturday after filming pre-recorded speeches for Waitangi Day.

The list of fights yesterday joined an Auckland education organisation and ferry terminal as other new locations of interest.

People on the flights must self-isolate and be tested immediately for Covid.

That is the same for people at Hamilton's New Zealand Sikh Society Temple Te Rapa on January 22 between 10am and 5pm.

A series of flights are among a number of high risk locations. Photo / George Novak

Anyone who was at the Fullers Waiheke Island Ferry Downtown Ferry Terminal on Sunday between 1.10pm and 1.45pm and Learning Network NZ in Henderson on Thursday between 8.45am and 1pm, are also identified as close contacts.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone at these locations during the specified times to get tested and self-isolate immediately.

Anyone at this location on Saturday between 1pm and 4pm is considered a close contact.

The Nelson Airport was also visited by a Covid case on January 18 and 23. However, people at the location during the specified time are not required to isolate but must self-monitor for symptoms.