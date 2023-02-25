A slip on Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd near Hilltop Rd. Photo / WSP

Contractors are working around the clock to re-open a number of roads in Mangawhai and Kaiwaka that are either closed or down to one lane following torrential rain.

Cove Rd between Waipū and Mangawhai is no longer available as a detour route until further notice. The only exception is for residents from Waipū in the north as far as the southern end of Langs Beach.

There are no damages to the Langs Beach bridge structure, but the abutments that support the bridge have been washed out. Contactors started backfilling this morning, but the bridge is unlikely to re-open today.

Pedestrians are advised not to use the bridge due to the risk of pavement collapse.

Cove Rd is also down to one lane before the King Rd intersection due to a slip.

Devich Rd is closed at the bridge due to safety risks. Mangawhai Rd, Baldrock Rd, Cove Rd near the King Rd intersection, Garbolino Rd, Pebblebrooke Rd and Lawrence Rd are down to a single lane in places due to slips of dropout.

A bridge at Langs Beach showing scouring around the abutments.

Mangawhai Rd is open for residents and those leaving Mangawhai.

Sailrock Dr is open, but Kaipara District Council is advising people not to use it due to property risk. Two water pumps were set up on Saturday and the road is expected to be available for use later today.

Tara Rd is now open to local traffic only, while Valley Rd and Settlement Rd, which were earlier closed, are fully open.

Those who sought shelter at the Campbell Park Christian Camp, Moir Point Christian Camp and St John Hall in Kaiwaka on Friday left before midday on Saturday.

State Highway 1 at Brynderwyns is still closed.

Meanwhile, those in Langs Beach and Mangawhai will experience power cuts late on Monday or Tuesday while Northpower crews replace a pole at risk of failure due to a landslip on Cove Rd.

The crews are today working to secure the pole, but Northpower said it was clear the pole was high-risk.

“We will need to turn the power off either late in the day on Monday or on Tuesday to connect the new line to the existing line. The timing of the power outage will depend on how the crews get through the work tomorrow.”

If you have been affected by Friday’s severe weather event in Mangawhai and the surrounds, or by Cyclone Gabrielle, you may be able to get a Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Civil Defence Payment.

Please call MSD on 0800 400 100 between 7am and 5pm, Monday to Wednesday, and between 8am and 5pm, Thursday and Friday.

In the Far North, Tokawhero Rd in Awarua is still closed due to a landslide caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, and 14 other roads around the district continue to have restricted access.

Whangārei District Council’s latest update on Friday said nine roads were closed to motorists:

Finlayson Brook Road - dropout/underslip

Memorial Drive (Parihaka) - dropout/underslip

Shoemaker Road – dropout/underslip

Stuart Road - landslip

Takitu Road - fallen trees, slips

Waimatenui Road - landslip

Waipū Caves Road - dropout/underslip and landslips

Waipū Gorge Road - dropout/underslip and landslip

At least 40 more were “passable with caution”. The full list of impacted roads can be viewed on the district council’s website.